US intelligence has reported that CCP is making their version of super soldiers via gene-editing techniques. The Chinese Military expansionism includes weaponizing its troops through research done over the years.

The west has been wary of the secretive CCP that is directing military activities into the unknown. One of them is the unethical experiments to affect changes at the cellular and genetic level. To this extent, enhanced soldiers will be weaponizing human troops that will violate the limit of accepted ethics.

A top US intelligence official has confirmed more activities that show that Beijing is serious about dominating the world. Claims that PLA researchers investigate clandestine experiments in biotechnology to achieve this. Research papers are published to this extent by the CCP and ongoing until now, reported The Epoch Times.

The claim of Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe in an op-ed states that China is the prominent danger on December 3 in the Wall Street Journal. More intel in the PLA's activities includes the tests on human subjects through biotechnology to enhance their troops in various roles. The People's Liberation Army is intent on pursuing any path to reach its goal.

He added that the CCP is willing to do anything to achieve its goal, even with the US blocking its way.

In 2010, a Third Military Medical University professor, Guo Jiwei, cited that biotechnology and derivatives will be as important as military advanced military hardware. He put in as future warfare in" War for Biological Dominance." Gene editing will be a primary process in making super soldiers.

He mentions that soldiers had limitations to deal with, like physical and intellectual, unique to every soldier. Biotechnology will be the key to enhanced and upgrade limitations on a cellular level to become all-around soldiers.

PLA Maj. Gen. He Fuchu, the vice president of the state-run Academy of Military Sciences, mentions in a 2017 article a similar thought to Guo Jiwei. He said that a direction toward artificial manipulation of genes to be smarter, faster, and achieving control over life the double helix itself.

Defense experts do not expect to happen overnight, but if the CCP experiments do pay off to make an enhanced soldier, it will be dangerous.

2016, one paper by a PLA doctorate researcher at the Academy of Military Medical Sciences said that CRISPR-Cas gene-editing technology would be one of three prime technologies. All three are part of an effort to create the perfect soldier in the field or any unique military role.

In an Atlantic Council panel that outlined gene editing prospects in September 2016, Dr. Pierre Noel, a fellow connected to an International Security organization, made a severe implication. He said that it would be picked up for military application. Almost the same thing with Einstein's famous equation that created the atomic bomb.

He said the technology would improve, and the technique will be used to create soldiers that exceed un-enhanced troops giving them strength and other attributes that will be a threat to ordinary soldiers.

An expert on Chinese defense technology said that the PLA is researching biotech and artificial AI with CRISPR-related advances combining them into super-soldiers with gene editing.

