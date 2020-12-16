Chicago cops raided the house of an innocent woman and violated her rights. But, it was suppressed to cover up the mistake.

The Chicago Police Department made a mistake that involves a private citizen.

Images from the released footage from a police body camera that showed officers entering the wrong home address. They end up cuffing an innocent woman in an undressed state until they realized it was an error. No double-checking, and they just barged in and arrested the wrong person, reported the Blaze.

City officials are getting slammed for such an error and attempted to keep a local TV station from airing the video on Tuesday evening. This incident was kept under wraps for the past two years. Only now has it seen the light of day.

What happened two years ago

In 2019, the residence of longtime social worker Anjanette Young was broken into by Chicago PD police. It was February 21, and the cops entered her room at 7 pm and the guns were unholstered too.

After the breaking in of cops, Young filed a Freedom of Information Act to access the video footage. It hit a snag when the authorities denied her request, said WMMB-TV.

She was able to get the footage; it was passed to WMMB and posted on air last Tuesday. But, Chicago city attorneys went to court to ask for an order from the court to stop the station. It was not granted.

The video captured officers breaking the residence. Young wanted to know what was happening; she was unclothed and dismayed in the living room. Police rummage through the house, searching. She was heard hissing and complaining that it was the wrong house barged into. No one listened to her.

She later said the police were doing something illegal when she noticed something amiss.

One of the officers noticed her state and put a jacket on to cover her, but her front remains uncovered. She stayed partly covered until one of the officers gave her a blanket. Though it was hard with her hands cuffed together, she was still exposed.

She told the mistaken officer that she lives alone and for four years. Saying that she is a social worker and harmless, saying she was no criminal. Later the officers try to fix the front door after apologizing to her. Officers checked the documents and the warrant; that was a mistake. One of the officers was overheard saying that someone made a gross error.

Sources say that the Chicago Police Department would not answer WMMB or comment on the conversation. They later tell Young that they apologize for the error and try to fix the broken door. It was wrecked when they entered forcefully.

According to the Chicago Tribune, WMMB, after the incident, attempts were made by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's (D) attorneys' to keep the Chicago cops video from the press. Young is filing a case for what happened.

