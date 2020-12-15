NEW YORK - While waiting for her trial on her sex crime charges, British socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell has asked a judge in the United States to release her under a proposed (£21.4m) or $28.5 bail package.

The 58-year-old was accused of helping Jeffrey Epstein, who is a convicted sex offender, in grooming young girls.

Based on a court filing that was released on Monday, Miss Maxwell vehemently maintains her innocence as she asked to be freed from jail until her trial.

Maxwell also shared that she wants to be confined to her home and protected by armed guards.

Despite the recent request, the latest time that Judge Alison Nathan could rule on this latest bail request would be by the end of the year.

The previous request for bail of Ms. Maxwell came at the time when she was arrested in July, however, it was denied, The Guardian reported.

During the 90s, Maxwell was in a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, but the financier died in a prison cell in August of 2019 while waiting for his trial on sex trafficking charges, which is more than a decade already after he was convicted for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Four of the charges against Ms. Maxwell were considered that happened between the years of 1994 and 1997, wherein prosecutors shared that Maxwell helped Epstein groom girls as young as 14, while the other two charges were allegations of perjury in 2016.

If the British socialite will be convicted in her trial which is scheduled to begin next July, she will be facing up to 25 years of imprisonment.

The court filing which was released on Monday shared that the husband of Maxwell would post a bond in order to support her bail application as the financial documents within the filing state that they had been married since 2016, but do not name her partner.

Based on Maxwell's lawyers, the multi-million dollar bail proposal represents all of the joint assets by the partners, wherein three homes are included.

According to ABC News, the filing reportedly said that Ms. Maxwell wants to stay in New York and have her day in court so that she can clear her name and return to her family.

It is also added in the filing that the British socialite was not the person the media has portrayed her to be.

The officials denied her initial request for bail when she was first arrested in July for at the time the court deemed that she was a flight risk, but despite her defense team denying and alleging that she was at serious risk of contracting COVID-19 during her detention.

After a staff member tested positive with the virus, Maxwell was quarantined at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn last month and officials in the prison mentioned that she is treated normally just like other inmates and that she remains in good health, contrasting to the information given by her defense team which states that

she suffered weight and hair loss, BBC News reported.

