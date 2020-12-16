Many celebrities, including Aubrey O'Day, Jameela Jamil, and Akilah Hughes, came to the defense of former President Barack Obama's daughter, Sasha Obama. She is being bashed online over a viral Twitter photo and TikTok video.

Sasha Obama Seared With Criticism Online

In a footage posted on TikTok earlier this month, the 19-year-old daughter of the former United States president appeared to be dancing with a group of six friends. While dancing, she was singing "b---h" with friends in tune with a vulgar song.

In the short video, Sasha is smiling and dancing with the group to the song "Adderall" by rapper Popp Hunna.

The lawyer and niece of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Meena Harris, also wanted the former first daughter to be left alone for simply enjoying her life. She wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening, "Keep Sasha Obama's name out of your damn mouth."

Keep Sasha Obama's name out of your damn mouth — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) December 14, 2020

The TikTok user, identified merely as @pixiestick222, hastily removed the video. However, someone already captured it and posted it on Twitter, taking on a whole new life, reported Nairaland.

The University of Michigan student began trending as thousands of social media users denounce her behavior while others hastily celebrated and defended her. Commentators on their social media soapbox condemned the young girl for displaying her body in a midriff and bikini bottoms. Criticism ranged from she appears to be a "prostitute" and that she is the "epitome of daddy issues."

The photo was rather innocent for some, but some found it unfavorable since a large amount of skin was exposed.

An army of Sasha Obama supporters has stepped up in the teenager's defense in recent months. For anyone ready to condemn Sasha, several accounts are prepared to flag their accounts.

Sasha Obama does not have a single social media handle. However, the internet seemingly erupts every time a rare image of her circulates. Barack Obama and his family moved into the White House in 2008, with daughters who were the youngest children to live in the presidential home.

On December 1, 2020, the TikTok video of Sasha dancing with friends became trending internationally.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton's daughter, Chelsea Clinton, has prompted people to respect the former presidential daughter's privacy after the college student's photo went viral on Twitter.

She wrote on Twitter, "Oh goodness gracious what did I miss? Actually, don't tell me. Sasha Obama is a private citizen who deserves her privacy full stop. Please leave her all the way alone."

Aside from the two-piece outfit, Sasha also wore necklaces, a cowrie shell choker, and waist chains and showed off long blue acrylic nails.

Although numerous social media users were convinced that the image displays Sasha Obama partying, some were dubious, remarking that while the young woman resembled Sasha, there remains no independent confirmation.

Some people also noticed several young people dancing with Sasha are white, excluding a younger black man behind her.

Since March, Sasha has been spending most of her time with her parents and older sister Malia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, former President Obama revealed in November.

Sasha is a sophomore in college and while the school's flagship campus in Ann Arbor welcomed students this autumn, former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed in September that her daughter was sticking to online learning for the time being, reported Daily Mail.

