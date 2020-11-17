Twitter is introducing its new "Fleets" feature that enables you to create tweets that disappear after one day. The feature bears similarity to Facebook Stories, Instagram Stories, and Snapchat.

Fleets

Twitter revealed Fleets in March and rolled it out to Brazil users initially as part of a test. It enables Twitter to follow a very popular format for sharing content that services including LinkedIn have adopted.

On Tuesday, the social media platform introduced the feature, making it the fourth major social media company to establish ephemeral messages on their websites.

All mobile Twitter users are now allowed to post Fleets. The feature sits in bubbles on top of the timeline and vanishes following 24 hours.

As the name indicates, Fleets are basically "fleeting" thoughts, or simply temporary tweets that would be deleted.

Prompted by the ongoing discussion about "Tweet drafts" on the app, the new feature would enable users to set their drafts free and not having to be concerned or distressed regarding their thoughts being cemented on the social media platform forever.

According to the company, Fleets would roll out to all iPhone and Android users across the globe in the upcoming days.

Twitter stated its main "global town square" service, which people including President Donald Trump utilize to broadcast their thoughts to followers, endured to be its marquee product.

The true goal of the company is to make people be less self-conscious regarding the content they post over the platform.

According to Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter's product lead, "Over the last year, we've been working to understand and address the anxieties that hold people back from tweeting," reported PC Mag.

It aims to get more conversation going on the social media platform. Users may reportedly not want to write on Twitter more "casual thoughts" so maybe they would Fleet them.

According to Twitter's blog, "Those new to Twitter found Fleets to be an easier way to share what's on their mind. Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings. These are early findings from our tests and we're excited to learn more about how Fleets are used by you."

The purpose of Twitter is to be an avenue of public conversation. People get to see what is happening in the world and engage in discussion over limited characters. However, some people reported that tweeting is uncomfortable because of its public feel and its permanence including the pressure to garner retweets and likes.

According to Twitter, "Fleets are a new, low pressure way to share text, photos, videos, and Tweets, and they disappear in 24 hours." Twitter described Fleets as "that thing you didn't Tweet but wanted to but didn't but got so close but then were like nah," reported WSAV.

Fleets have been tested in many countries.

