With more than 300,000 people declared dead after catching COVID-19, the United States is moving forward in its goal to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic with the vaccine approved in the country and arriving at health care facilities in strategic locations of America.

The said vaccinations could start as early as Monday in all US 50 states.

According to officials, together with other federal officials, President Donald Trump, and Vice President will be offered the vaccine over several days.

However, according to USA Today, on Sunday night, Trump tweeted that he was not scheduled for any vaccination but he was only advised that he will be taking the vaccine at the appropriate time.

On top of the priority list for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, is the Health care workers and the nursing home residents.

CDC director Robert Redfield also endorsed the vaccine and shared that the recommendation made by the agency came at a critical condition with the virus surging across the US.

Providers of the vaccine also laid out plans for a number of scenarios that might put the distributions on hold which includes the possibility of experiencing an earthquake, The Milwaukee Journal reported.

According to officials on Sunday, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be on top of the officeholders that were offered by the COVID-19 vaccines in the next week to 10 days to shield against an outbreak that could cripple the functions of the government.

The vaccine shots will be offered to government officials around three branches which include leaders from the White House, the Supreme Court, and in Congress as well.

Staff members at the White House wh are working in close proximity to Trump are also expected to get an early on the vaccine, The New York Times reported.

During the pandemic, the White House has been the site of a number of outbreaks, with Trump, several aides, and his chief of staff among those infected.

A huge portion of the new vaccines will be earmarked for health care workers, residents, and staff of nursing homes, who have been among the critically impacted by the virus.

Arrival of COVID-19 Vaccine in US Health Care Centers

Medical centers and hospitals spent Sunday preparing for the arrival of the first coronavirus vaccine on Monday morning, which is a massive undertaking that began at the time a caravan of semis guarded by unmarked police cars pulled out of the manufacturing plant of Pfizer in Portage, Michigan, after dawn.

Observers cheered and applauded as the tractor-trailers which carry 189 boxes of vaccine slowly rolled out. The transported doses which is held in those cartons will be administered into the arms of health care workers in all US 50 states which will begin on Monday.

The tabletop exercises, run-throughs, and lots of hours of Zoom calls had a huge role in dealing with the Pfizer vaccine as it takes training and great organization.

