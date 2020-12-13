Australian warships in missile-firing exercises demonstrated the capabilities of its warships on Australia's east coast. Aussies are part of the Quad that is dedicated to containing the Chinese navy in the Indo-Pacific.

Three Hobart-class destroyers of the Royal Australian Navy had demo missile-firing of their newest missile tech conducted off the Australian east coast recently.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army and Navy are under threat by the militaristic action taken to expand in the Indo-Pacific at its neighbors' expense. Australia has been developing its warfighting capacity to fight against Chinese hostility directed at those who oppose it.

Cooperation with the Quad composed the U.S., India, and Japan as one block against China, reported The Epoch Times.

Ships involved in the arms test are the HMAS Hobart, Brisbane, Sydney that were on call for the exercise. Their exercises center on missile tests exercises to keep the Aussie navy on its toes in its home waters or not.

The threat of Chinese expansionism should be countered by competence in maritime safeguard and regional stability.

Australian Minister for Defence Linda Reynolds mentioned in a statement on December 12 the navy exercises show all threats that the navy is more ready to defend its territory.

One of the best warships capable and lethal is Australian made, which allows the navy to be on par with the United States in any operation. Part of it can operate with allies in the region seamlessly.

A $183 billion budget is part of the government's Naval Shipbuilding Program to support the Royal Australian Navy for more combat warships as increased numbers to be more capable in maritime security and stability in our region.

The Australian Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price saw the missile firing exercises while onboard the HMAS Hobart. These missile systems are one of the most advanced in the world and more complex than Chinese systems.

One of the system's features is sharing information on the ship's Aegis combat management system. All three are part of a mesh that connects data about enemies to more than one method. The PLA is yet to have the capacity to share and even use other systems.

Price said that Australians of the Raytheon Australia and Lockheed Martin Australia must be proud of crafting such sophisticated weapons to defend the country.

It was a hallmark in the Air Warfare Destroyer Program for the Australian Defence industry. A decade of work with 2700 suppliers that came together for the defense program.

Australian ship buildings expansion and success integrate with complex systems and skills for the navy. It is an improvement of advanced and coordinated warfare capability in the military. ShipbuildingNavies need shipbuilding to become dominant

Sources say the Department of Defence said the Royal Australian Air Force participation during the three destroyer trials added a dimension to combat effectiveness. Another is more chances for the joint integrated air missile defense program for missile firing technology, with advancements in Australian warships.

