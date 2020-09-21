America's most recent submarine fleet acquisitions and submarine command for drills is near the East Coast. According to the navy force commander, they are now facing the threat of Russian subs in near U.S. waters.

Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander of the second fleet said that the Atlantic and the Russian submarine fleet will be where it will compete with the U.S. Navy.

Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, remarked that America is not as safe as it was and not a sanctuary. In a press brief, he told reporters that these drills need to be done in local waters. This will be just as intense as those held in foreign waters. He views that readiness should be developed in both local and international waters, reported Breaking D.

The Navy is acquiring more systems, including robotic ships, swift frigates, with a new base in Norway, that will all meet the challenge of improved Russian and Sino fleets that are moving in the Arctic. It is alarming that the U.S. coast is not as immune as before to their incursions.

Analysts are still figuring out if Moscow is keen on penetrating U.S. coasts. The Russian sub-force is centered on protecting key assets and preserving its ICBM subs for a second-strike deterrent. Their command is not interested in long-range patrols closed to American territory. A limited fleet limits their options that affect their assets.

Michael Kofman, of the Center for Naval Analysis, mentioned that the 2nd Fleet prefers to be close to the USA, citing the subs of Moscow's 10th Department which works independently as a separate unit, composed of huge nuclear-powered subs conducting operations from the rest of the Russian navy.

The Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research has equipped several ballistic missile submarines into mother ships as docking platforms. Acting as support units for special deep dive stations for subs and robotic submersibles. One capability of this fleet is to use mechanical and retractable arms for objects on the ocean floor.

Normal subs are not a concern, but the second navy is specialized for other underwater operations. This concerns the U.S. as the threat requires different responses, like dealing with subs that can affect its physical environment, unlike conventional subs.

Taking part in the Black widow exercise that began Monday involving several vessels, they are the amphibious assault ship Wasp, P-8 surveillance planes, helicopters, two fast-attack submarines, destroyers USS Arleigh Burke and McFaul.

The objectives of the exercise are to fine-tune the chain of command and control between the new submarine command and the second fleet. The intention is to links the two commands into a cohesive force to benefit future operations.

A Russian sub was detected close to Alaska and in international waters, which was unexpected according to the Northern Command. Its sudden appearance and avoiding detection point to more silent subs that can penetrate American undersea defenses.

Before the Russian incursion, the USS Seawolf (a sub killer and offensive weapon again surface vessels) surfaced in Tromso, Norway. Experts say that it has been in the Arctic for some time and replenished at Tromso Coast.

The establishment of the Tromso port will mean increased American presence in the soon-to-be busy artic region. But hunting Russian and Chinese subs will be more crucial for the Naval leadership.

