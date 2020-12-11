Aside from winning his fourth championship with three different franchises, the new Lakers star, LeBron James continues to earn accolades for his work against voter suppression as 'the King' was named as the 'athlete of the year' of Time magazine on Thursday.

The 'More than a Vote organization' of the Lakers star helped educate and organized voters in the face of suppression, which led to the record turnout in the 2020 election.

According to Time, after almost two decades of success in the NBA, 'the King' has fully embraced that his talent on the court is also a means of achieving greater off it, as this year, more than in any before it, LeBron James showed why he is unrivaled in both.

LeBron James was also named as one of the sportspeople of the year of Sports Illustrated, with the award honoring athletes who did not only excelled on the court but also off the court by playing fields through community service and activism.

Earlier this week, when asked regarding the honor given by Sports Illustrated, James shared that it is being able to go out there and not only perform at a high level in what we do as your profession but also being able to create opportunities and change lives, inspire people off the floor and empower, not only in their respective communities but all over the world.

According to Los Angeles Times, the first-ever three-time winner of the said award also showed his appreciation as it does not only mean a lot to him to be part of that group but also for his family, his friends, for the kids in his foundation and his school, St Vincent-St Mary High School back in his hometown, the city of Akron in Ohio.

He shared also his work with More Than a Vote as it was particularly impactful.

James also added that he thinks it worked out great as they were able to plan and execute it as it was basically about educating and empowering the individuals in their communities to get out and exercise their right to vote.

James also emphasized how important it is that people understand their right to vote as it is not only going on in America but also change what is going on in some of their own communities.

He also added that with the help of a lot of people, his fellow athletes, a number of local individuals that go around in their own communities making change, a lot of entertainers, because of them, they were able to have some success.

And by looking at the numbers through the recent election, it was the most turnout ever in election history of people who got out there and voted.

James also shared that one thing about them is that they did not tell on who to vote as they did not pick one side over the other as they just wanted to educate and enlighten the people, by letting them know how important their right is and it is the best way to empower the people, CNN reported.

