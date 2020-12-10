LeBron James may have won his fourth championship title and revived the Los Angeles Lakers' winning tradition. Still, critics continue to knock on James in the greatest of all time or GOAT debate due to his lack of NBA titles compared to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

For the critics, James is still two rings away from matching his 'Airness.'

But during an hour-long interview with the 'King' on the Road Trippin' podcast, the four-time regular season and Finals MVP shared that he believes that he had been part of two teams that had won two of the hardest championships in league history.

James referred to the first team as the 2016 NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers. The 'King' led the underdog Cavaliers in what is considered as the greatest comeback in NBA history after they rose from the dead from being down 3-1 in the series to win the title and stun the Golden State Warriors, the team who had the best regular-season record in NBA history at 73-9.

LeBron recalled the moment they had during game 6 of their series against the Warriors with teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, who were also the hosts of the podcasts.

They shared that when they entered the court at the Quickens Loans Arena, they did not feel that they would lose as all of them were just oozing with the confidence of forcing a game 7 and sealing the greatest comeback in NBA History.

The other tough feat that LeBron was referring to was his recent Finals when he brought the Purple and Gold squad back on top after they closed out the series against Miami in six games inside the bubble.

According to Yahoo Sports, many do not agree with James' statement that the recent road to the championship with the Lakers was one of the toughest ever. Some say that it was an easy one for the 16-time All-Star.

But, the recent Finals MVP could not care any less.

He said that he understands the critics because if you were not inside the bubble, you would never understand how hard it was to win and bring home the title, to motivate yourself.

He also mentioned that it was not only the physical aspect of the game that drains you inside the bubble, but it was more on the psychological and mental side.

He added that having a proper mindset inside the bubble was a real challenge because they were away from their loved ones for more than two months, which not all NBA Players experience or usually do, the Sports Rush reported.

When asked regarding the possibility of another title with the addition of Marc Gasol, Dennis Schroder, Wesley Matthews, and reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell, in the Lakers lineup, LeBron did not hesitate in saying that they would bring home the 2021 championship title.

He added that their recent additions gave them more youth because of the average age of 27.4 this season and the intensity on the floor with the new fresh legs, Lakers Daily reported.

LeBron also won his first two titles with Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013.

