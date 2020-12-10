No matter how many games his team wins, the billionaire owner of Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, will take a financial hit this NBA season.

In an interview with the sports radio station in Dallas, Cuban shared that he will lose a lot of money this year; there is no question about it.

He even confirmed that it would be not less than $100 million at the time when everything will be said and done.

Dallas Mavericks is only one of the many NBA teams that will be opening the new season, which will start on Dec. 23, with no fans or has few stands due to the stemming guidelines regarding social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite no announcement yet made by Cuban regarding the set up of the audience inside the American Airlines Arena, he said that he hopes to be selling out the place by some point around the second half of the season.

Cuban shared that he is hoping that everything will be back to normal life in the post-vaccine time.

The Dallas owner also mentioned that fans in arenas would no longer shock him soon as he believes that we will reach a point in time where there are enough individuals with vaccines. Everybody will be confident, most likely in April or May of next year, and they are just selling out the place, The Dallas Morning News reported.

On the other hand, Dr. Anthony Fauci shared that the United States should be in good shape this summer, considering up to 80% of the population vaccinated. However, the chief science advisor for the White House's Operations Warp Speed, Moncef Slaoui, estimated that the United States should have this pandemic under control in 2021's second half.

Cuban also emphasized the NBA will have a truncated season. The league will only have 72 regular-season games instead of the usual 82, as the unusually late start was pointed out by him why he will be losing potentially nine-figure loss.

However, the Dallas owner also mentioned that the shorter season and late start are essential in getting the league back on its usual timeline heading into the next season in the fall of 2021.

According to Fox Sports, the 'Shark Tank' star also noted that he is not worrying too much about the money he could lose this year.

In 2000, Cuban paid $280 million to become the majority owner of the Mavericks, however today, the value of the whole franchise is well over $2 billion. The net worth of Cuban is an estimated $4.2 billion.

Cuban shared that fortunately for them, he is in a position where he can afford the losses, as he stated that he would keep his folks as it is the right thing to do.

He also added that we need to get back into the regular season or schedule at the same time.

When the NBA paused its previous season in March, the Dallas owner pledged to continue paying the workers' salaries in the Mavericks arena on an hourly basis, CNBC reported.

