One of the culprits why NYC has the most cases are subways that spread the coronavirus, a study from MIT alleged. It points to mass transit systems as places that the COVID-19 hiked on as people reach different places.

Right now, New York City is like the Pearl Harbor of the coronavirus invasion with a high number of deaths and cases. Corpses are piling up as cases increase starting March when the contagion cut through boroughs, leaving many dead in their homes. Some are still in the hospitals, dying intubated.

A new deadly conclusion is foisted by an MIT study that alludes the rapid coronavirus transmission through the city subways and buses all over the city. The study investigates the implications of this type of transmission and how it works.

Mechanics of an unseen intruder in the subway and buses

The study is credited to the efforts of MIT economics professor and Massachusetts physician Jeffrey Harris, who pointed out the finer details of the coronavirus invasion, revealing it to others.

According to the professor, there is relation between the high number of people riding through subways and the rapid surge in infections. During these time, there were about 5 million people using public transportation.

Unfortunately, before this analysis, the factors of the study were a mere hypothesis. Even the WHO committed instrumental errors like advising not to wear masks. The WHO recanted it later.

Points of the studies hypothesis that matters.

The study gives an idea that the NYC's multi-tentacled subway system is what made the enormous cases and piled up bodies possible, and without it, the coronavirus epidemic in New York could not have infected as many and crippled the city as well.

Also read: Numerous Dead Bodies Picked Up by Rental Van in USA Homes

The researchers found a strong correlation with the expansion of the contagion after they overlapped maps of subway turnstile entries that traced the coronavirus and where the cases are. It revealed that the local train lines spread the virus more efficiently than express lines.

Evidence like this enforces the need for social distancing, and stay at home orders that starve the virus. Another thing to think about is the Reciprocal seeding of infection that marks the hotspot in Midtown. In other words, reciprocal seeding just made things worse.

The West of Manhattan with bus hubs could have fed more avenues to spread the COVID-19 disease to more areas which are out of the reach of the subways? It seems that the coronavirus is efficient at finding ways to spread faster.

Bus hubs when combined with the subway system guarantees transference at any opportunity.

Overall, the study according to Harris, cannot explain all aspects about the spread of the COVID-19. He added based on current evidence, that the conditions of a rail car and bus are correct based on how the coronavirus spreads.

The author said there cannot be a comparable way to intervene like in the cholera outbreak in the mid-nineteenth century in London.

Related article: "Who's Going to Pay for It?" Dying Man's Last Words as He Succumbs to COVID-19