Monoliths have been mysteriously popping up in different parts of the world since November. Now, a group of stunt artists is taking responsibility.

As per an article in CNN News, the first discovered monolith that mysteriously popped out was a 10 to 13 foot tall, silver, shining metal. It was found on November 18, in the remote southern deserts of Utah, by officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety's Aero. Amidst the pandemic, this stimulated notions of alien placement and got the attention of hikers to where it is located.

The Bureau of Land Management on Saturday reported that it mysteriously disappeared on November 20, and could not get any further details as it was in a private property. It was later reported that the removal was under the backings of outdoor sportsmen and environmentalists Sylvan Christensen and Andy Lewis.

READ: Miami Gives out $250 Gift Cards to Those Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic

There was a mysterious monolith that appeared on November 27 and disappeared on December 2 just outside north of the Romanian city of Piatra Neamt. Another mysterious monolith appeared on December 2 and was taken down by young men on December 3 at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California.

This was not the first time that mysterious monoliths have randomly appeared. Off the coast of Sicily, a team of explorers has discovered a strange underwater stone monolith that closely resembles Stonehenge last August 2015.

ALSO READ: Iranian Intelligence Claims Assassination of Top Nuclear Scientist Executed by Satellite Guidance

Yesterday, a group of stunt artists was taking responsibility for the mysteriously popping up stainless steel monoliths in different parts of the world.

The Santa Fe, New Mexico based, Most Famous Artist "global creative community," Matty Mo, published videos and photos on its social media accounts, including an interview with Mashable

He did not give the tech publication a straight or detailed response but claimed accountability for putting up the edifices due to the legalities of the original installation, according to Fox News. He said, "I can say we are well known for stunts of this nature, and at this time we are offering authentic art objects through monoliths-as-a-service." He noted that he could not issue additional photos but promised more in the coming days and weeks.

Mo also added, "What better way to end this fu---d up year than let the world briefly think aliens made contact only to be disappointed that it's just The Most Famous Artist playing tricks again."

Mo was highlighted in a part on ABC's "Nightline." He created art like this before, like painting the whole Los Angeles block pink and changing the Hollywood sign to say "Hollyweed," in September last year. Although it was only a landmark prank, the Los Angeles Police Department charged his collaborator Zachary Cole Fernandez with trespassing.

Also, Mo told Fox News that The Most Famous Artist anticipates to trade three of the 10-foot-tall "authentic alien" long vertical slabs made from metal monoliths within a week for $45,000, including the delivery service, as posted on their site. He also said: "We are experimenting with prints and toys too. We will release those if customer demand exists," on Friday.

According to Vox, the three mysterious monoliths are like treasures from some munificent higher being. They look like alien artifacts, perchance since they are profoundly resonant of the monoliths on "2001: A Space Odyssey,"

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.