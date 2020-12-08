Hollywood is not known for encouraging traits like authenticity in maintaining the image of its A-listers. However, that does not stop Selena Gomez from staying true to herself in her work.

Singer-actress Selena Gomez was previously diagnosed with anxiety and depression. She said talks regarding mental health are freeing, and she is determined to normalize such conversations surrounding these issues.

Selena Gomez: Mental Health Talk is 'Freeing'

For nearly two years, Gomez has been voicing out her mental health problems. The "Monte Carlo" actress has spoken often regarding her bipolar disorder diagnosis and how she overcame the period following her split from Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

The 28-year-old singer confesses that discussing her own experiences has been advantageous. According to Gomez, it becomes less scary when one talks about his or her own experience. She acquired a sense of freedom once she did. "I think I had a moment where I felt different, like, 'Why do I react this way?' 'Why do I feel the way I do and nobody else does?' and I had to figure that out," reported Messenger-Inquirer.

She remarked her journey has been all about her timing. "When I felt like it was working and that's when I suddenly became so obsessed with making sure that everybody I knew understood that sharing your emotions were great," reported DNA.

Gomez was the keynote speaker at the 2020 Teen Vogue Summit. She shared how she brings authenticity to the creation of her works.

This 2020, the "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum notched another chart-topping album on the Billboard 200 with her third studio set, "Rare," had her own HBO Max cooking show "Selena + Chef," and established her "Rare" Beauty line.

Also Read: 'Saved by the Bell' Creators Apologize to Selena Gomez Fans for Kidney Transplant Joke

In her early 20s, Gomez started therapy sessions, and she believes it was life-transforming.

On the subject of therapy, Gomez declared in the virtual Teen Vogue Summit that she is a huge advocate of such. She thinks it is a normal thing, especially during these times. She added there is no way that people are not feeling a particular way, whether they are figuring their emotions on their own and not, and concluded that we all need each other, reported Crossroads Today.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, she had low self-esteem, and she had to work on it continuously. She became empowered upon obtaining knowledge of what is transpiring to her mentally.

Gomez is also a firm believer that it is important to surround herself with individuals who could challenge her and believe in her.

She did not feel like therapy was taboo because she was raised by a mother who wasn't afraid to talk about feelings. She also thinks mental health care should be equally available to everyone.

In reference to her business interests, acting, and singing career, she remarked authenticity and connecting to something is of importance to her. Otherwise, it would be pointless to her, and she did not mind the hard off due to the "amazing" result.

Related Article: Selena Gomez 'Boyfriend' Music Video Allegedly Reference Justin Bieber and The Weeknd

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.