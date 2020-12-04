Trump campaign attorneys presented video footage that showed the alleged election day fraud in Georgia's Fulton County. In the said video, poll workers were seen counting ballots without poll monitors.

In an interview with Newsmax TV on Thursday, attorney Jacki Pick said that the video proved that an irregularity happened during the election. She also noted that the footage was provided by a private security firm that kept the surveillance inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Moreover, Pick added that they received the video at about 1 A.M., and they were also shocked by what they saw.

Pick, who presented the video as evidence to the state Senate on Thursday, is a volunteer attorney in Georgia. In her statement, she said that the video was the proof needed to confirm the statements on the submitted affidavits of the witnesses of the Trump Campaign.

On the same day, The Epoch Times also uploaded the full surveillance video on their Twitter account.

When Pick presented the video before the state Senate of Georgia, she rejected the claim of one of the election officials that the accusations about the absence of poll monitors during the counting of votes have been debunked.

She also added that since the video was only received on Thursday, there was no way that the allegations have been debunked.

In addition, Pick pointed to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and stated that he clearly was not present during the counting or he has never seen the footage before, prompting the question of who to believe, the Secretary of State or the video.

In view of the recent evidence, U.S. President Donald Trump also took to Twitter to throw shade at the Democrats for "ballot stuffing" while Republicans were forced to leave the room.

His Tweet, however, was tagged by Twitter as "disputed" as an unsubstantiated claim.

Wow! Blockbuster testimony taking place right now in Georgia. Ballot stuffing by Dems when Republicans were forced to leave the large counting room. Plenty more coming, but this alone leads to an easy win of the State! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2020

President Trump also added that they still have plenty of evidence to present but that the video alone was enough to show that he won the state.

According to Pick, the next step is to gather more evidence by sending subpoenas for the election counting logs in the time frame covered by the video.

She also added that the video evidence already showed that the number of votes counted without a monitor had surpassed Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden's lead in Georgia.

Pick also noted that there are already several voter fraud allegations that are part of the 64-page complaint presented in the state.

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Mail, Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's attorney, traveled to Georgia to present the footage along with Pick to the Senate Judiciary subcommittee.

During the said presentation, Giuliani stated that there were at least 231,188 ballots, which did not have a return record at all.

It can be noted that Biden only led by 12,500 votes against Trump in the state of Georgia.



