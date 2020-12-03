Breakups can be difficult, especially when your ex also happens to be your co-worker. This is particularly difficult for celebrities since relationships are publicized, and couples' breakups are part of the daily news.

Since Hollywood relationships develop mostly on set, it makes a break up a bit awkward, more so if they are forced to continue to work together. Luckily, some couples have managed to move past their breakup for the sake of their careers and got to continue with their work.

Joey King and Jacob Elordi on the set of "The Kissing Booth."

Actress Joey King and actor Jacob Elordi met on the Netflix movie "The Kissing Booth" back in 2017. The two dated for over a year before decided to call it quits in 2018.

Since their breakup, King and Elordi have filmed the sequel "The Kissing Booth 2" and the third movie in the series, which is set to be released in 2021.

In 2019, the teen actress went on the podcast "Mood with Lauren Elizabeth," where she alluded to being reunited with her ex on the movie's set.

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson on the set of "Dawson's Creek."

In 1998, actress Katie Holmes and actor Joshua Jackson started a real-life romance while the two worked together on the TV series "Dawson's Creek."

Although their characters Joey and Pacey found true love on the hit teen drama series, Holmes and Jackson's real-life romance was short-lived. The two continued to work together as each other's love interest on the show until its last season in 2003. The two remain friends.

In 2012, Holmes told US Weekly that Jackson was her first love, and she reached out to him after her divorce from Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

Blake Lively and Penn Badgley on the set of "Gossip Girl"

Before she married actor Ryan Reynolds, actress Blake Lively shared a real-life romance with "Gossip Girl" co-star Penn Badgley. The two actors dated for a couple of years while they starred on the show.

The two broke up in 2010, but they continued to play a couple on the teen show until it ended in 2012. Their characters, Dan and Serena, got married on the show.

In 2017, the show's executive producer Joshua Safran told Vanity Fair that Badgley and Lively decided to keep their breakup a secret on set because they didn't want it to interfere with the show.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart on the set of "Twilight"

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have amazing on-screen chemistry. The couple even won four consecutive MTV Movie Awards for best kiss for the "Twilight" film series.

The two began dating in 2009, but their relationship ended in 2012 after Stewart was photographed kissing married director Rupert Sanders while filming the movie "Snow White and the Huntsmen."

Pattinson and Stewart continued to work together to promote the release of "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn - Part 2" after they broke up. According to the HuffPost, the two got back together briefly in 2012 before ending things permanently in 2013.

