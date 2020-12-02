The streaming service Netflix is known for its creative and groundbreaking shows and original movies. Its hits such as "Stranger Things," "13 Reasons Why," and "The Crown" has helped shape how people see television series.

However, despite having an impressive lineup, Netflix is also known to be fast in throwing the ax on shows that didn't capture its subscribers' attention.

Just because it wasn't popular, it didn't mean it wasn't good. Here are some Netflix shows that were cut down in their prime.

Anne With An E (2017-2019)

A lot of young women grew up under the influence of Anne of Green Gables. This short-lived but well-received series captured both the beauty and charm of Avonlea.

The show was created in partnership with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and the two networks eventually decided to cancel the show just after three seasons.

Jessica Jones (2015-2019)

One of the most beloved Marvel characters, Jessica Jones, is tough as nails. Despite having a cult following, Netflix decided to cancel the show after three seasons because of the Disney+ deals and copyright over the material. It is still not clear if the show will continue on the Disney+ streaming service.

Fuller House (2016-2020)

A sequel to the famous 90's sitcom "Fuller House," this show ended just after five seasons. While "Fuller House" was not as talked about as its predecessor, it still had its charm, and it introduced a new generation of characters who had hilarious antics. People tuned in for the Tanner family and Kimmy Gibbler, but eventually, they had to say goodbye.

Santa Clarita Diet (2017-2019)

There are already a lot of zombie-themed shows and movies, but "Santa Clarita Diet" takes the whole premise in a quirky spin. Drew Barrymore is the star of this comedy-horror series about a suburban woman who became a zombie. It is strange and funny, this show had the potential to go for years, but it ended only after three seasons.

I Am Not OK With This (2020)

From the creators of "Stranger Things," this show is short-lived, but it is full of potential. The show stars Sophia Lillis, who plays an angsty girl trying to cope with challenging and confusing teen life while dealing with her superpowers and sexuality. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the studio decided to end the show after one season on a cliff hanger.

Sense 8 (2015-2018)

Backed up by J. Michael Stracynski, who created "Babylon 5" and Wachowski from "The Matrix" fame, this sci-fi-drama show did not quite make it mainstream. The show was axed only after two seasons, and it even ended on a cliff hanger. Luckily, there was a finale movie that helped wrap things up.

One Day at a Time (2017-2020)

"One Day at a Time" is hailed as one of the best comedy series of the 2010s, but the viewership it received forced Netflix to ax it just after two seasons.

The critically acclaimed series about a Cuban-American family living in Los Angeles was picked up by Pop TV for the third season, but as of last month, it was announced that the show was canceled again.

