After posing for a collection of photos in a dress inspired by ancient Egyptian clothing, an Egyptian model was arrested on Monday due to her photo session in Saqqara, a prominent archeological site in Giza.

The 26-year-old model, Salma El-Shimy, was arrested after officials at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities considered her outfit inappropriate.

According to the Ministry's statement, Mostafa Waziri, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, referred the incident to the public prosecutors for further investigation.

Waziri also sent a warning that anyone who shows negligence when it comes to antiquities or their unique Egyptian civilization will be punished.

The director of the Saqqara antiquities site, Sabry Farag, stated that aside from the individuals behind the photoshoot, two of the Ministry's employees and four security personnel working at the site were also referred to prosecutors for administrative investigation.

However, when asked about the issue regarding the six concerned individuals, Farag denied the reports that there were others arrested.

Farag added that anyone who wants to carry out a photo or a video shoot for any commercial purposes at one of Egypt's archeological sites must obtain consent or a permit from the Ministry, Fox News reported.

The 22-year-old photographer of El-Shimy, Hossam Muhammed, shared to a local newspaper that he and his subject were able to settle an agreement with staff at the site to shoot some photos around the Pyramid of Djoser, a pyramid that dates back to the 27th century BC, in only 15 minutes.

Despite the mentioned agreement at the site, Muhammed was also arrested in the late evening of Monday.

During the photoshoot, the model referred to herself as Queen 'Malban-titi,' a name that she coined in reference to the sweet treat Turkish delight, Malban and ancient Queen of Egypt, Nefertiti, New York Post reported.

Aside from the ministry issue, the photos went viral as well, reviving a heated debate regarding the difference between breaking the law and breaking social norms.

A lawyer filed suit, accusing the 26-year-old model of 'distortion of civilization and insulting the great Pharaonic history.'

Egyptian parliament members called for El-Shimy to face severe punishments.

Based on the justice system in Egypt, any individual can file a lawsuit against anyone, and that's possible for any reason. It is up to the public prosecutor to decide whether there is a valid case and bring formal charges.

The public prosecutor ordered the release of both El-Shimy and her photographer, Muhammed, on Tuesday evening after paying a bail of 500LE or about $32 individually pending full investigation.

According to CBS News, both of them were facing formal charges of photography without a permit. However, no charges related to indecency or anything else stemming from what the Ministry mentioned earlier of claims of impropriety.

The photographer shared to a local press that he was surprised regarding the huge reaction from the government and online. He said that he was just trying to earn a living, and if he had known that it would end up scandalous, he would have declined the job.

He also added that if the model had a different body-type, none of this would ever happen.

