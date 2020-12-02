After a car drove into a pedestrian area in Trier, in German, which is close to Luxembourg's border, at least five individuals have died on Tuesday.

According to the officials, in the wake of the attack, two people were pronounced dead. However, later on, they have confirmed that five people had died, including an infant, and not less than 15 individuals were injured, with four of them remained in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, BBC News reported.

Based on the police's information, the suspect is a male driver and a German citizen who was arrested on the scene with a high blood alcohol content, causing them to believe that the suspect was mentally ill.

Trier Police also tweeted that based on their initial findings, two people have died, and they have already arrested one person and a vehicle seized. However, the authorities still reminded the public to avoid the city center due to the remaining damaged structures.

The 51-year-old driver, a resident of Trier-Saarburg, was driving a Land Rover at the time of the incident. According to the investigators handling the case, the suspect may have been living in the vehicle.

The authorities also reminded the public to temporarily avoid the city center and avoid spreading speculation regarding the incident as the investigation still continues.

Later on, authorities declared that there is already no ongoing threat, as the pedestrian zone, wherein verified footage from the scene appears to be a shopping district in Trier's center, has been cordoned off.

The German city is close to the border with Luxembourg, and the suspect is from Trier-Saarburg.

The German Police also added a map of the driver's path in their tweet, wherein the suspect went for around 900 meters or about half a mile through the city, swerving into pedestrians.

Based on the officials' initial assessment, the said incident did not appear to be a terrorist attack or even done with a political motive, CBS News reported.

Interior Minister of the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate, Roger Lewentz, seemed to condemn speculation online that it had been an Islamist attack while not saying it directly online.

Lewentz also added that the perpetrator is from the region with a German background, and we can already see online that there are certain speculations. However, no one will confirm.

An official also shared that the man recently had been psychologically evaluated by a doctor coming from the health ministry.

Local lawmaker, Malu Dreyer, shared that she is shocked and deeply shaken by the crime in his hometown Trier. She is sharing her deepest sympathy with the relatives of those who died in the incident.

She also wished for the fast recovery of those who were injured and thanked those who responded and provided emergency services.

Dreyer also mentioned that she would be in her hometown soon.

According to ABC News, the spokesperson of Trier Police stated that it is way too soon to establish a motive.

