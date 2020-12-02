A Swedish woman was arrested after the police suspected her of holding her son captive inside their apartment for decades. Reports claimed that the rescued man had infected sores on his body, was undernourished, and almost no longer had teeth.

The spokesperson of the Stockholm Police, Ola Osterling, shared that the man had been locked up for a very long time in a southern Stockholm suburb apartment. She, however, refused to comment on circulating local reports that the victim had been held captive for 28 years.

Based on the neighbors being interviewed, they said they had not seen the now 41-year-old son for years. Some like 24-year-old Tove Boman, who lives in the building next door, shared that she had only seen the mother. She added that she grew up in the area, so she had always known who she is and recognized her. She even described the mother as a little strange.

The Aftonbladet and Expressen newspapers reported that the woman had taken her son out of school when he was 12 and kept him locked inside their apartment in the southern Stockholm suburb since then.

According to a report, an unnamed relative discovered the man on Sunday after the mother was taken to a hospital.

The report also stated that the man had infections on his legs, which made him barely walk, and he also almost no longer has teeth, which limits his ability to speak, Reuters reported.

The spokesperson, Orsterling, did not comment on the said details and only mentioned that the man is in the hospital and that his injuries are not life-threatening.

The mother is suspected of illegal deprivation of liberty, which caused bodily harm. However, the allegation was denied by the woman.

Dirt, Dust, and Urine

Reports also suggested that the mother was overly protective after losing her firstborn son when he was three years old.

The relative also mentioned that the mother was able to convince the boy that everybody was out to get them and that she was the only person who can protect both of them.

The relative added that she was able to contact the social services many times over the years but had been told that there was no crime committed because the man was not physically locked up.

A media photographer stated that the police tape was stretched across the apartment on Tuesday, and officers were seen leaving the scene around midday.

According to The Guardian, the relative even shared that the apartment, a nondescript grey and yellow high-rise building in the middle-class suburb of Handen, looks like it had not been cleaned in several years.

She also added that she had to wade through piles of rubbish to get through hallways as there was urine, dirt, and dust.

She also emphasized that the place smelled rotten, but she also felt relieved as she has been waiting for that day to happen for 20 years, Euronews reported.

