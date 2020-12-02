Paul Hornung, the shining "Golden Boy" of the Green Bay Packers whose focus was to generate points as a receiver, runner, kicker, and quarterback helped turn the team into an NFL dynasty, died on November 13 at 84.

Paul Horning, Football Legend, Dies at 84

The Hornung family confirmed his demise to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Louisville Sports Commission.

Hornung participated in two seasons for the Green Bay Packers prior to the arrival of Vince Lombardi in 1959. However, his career with the team could not have lasted longer had he not taken care of his physical health.

Numerous contracts and letters that narrate some of the stories of his remarkable career would be made accessible by Texas company Heritage Auctions in its Platinum Night Auction on Feb. 20th and 21st.

Terry Brennan was the leading coach of the Notre Dame football team for a mere five seasons, but he had arguably the greatest player to have won the navy and gold. Hornung was a gifted child at Flaget High School when Brennan first heard of the "Golden Boy" from Louisville who displayed the versatility that some people say has not been matched since.

Hornung was a four-time NFL champion and former Heisman Trophy winner. The long-running back was a staple of the Packers' 1960 title teams.

He passed away in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, after a long bout with dementia, reported CBS Sports.

The football legend spent three years at The University of Notre Dame playing halfback, fullback, and safety. He became the Packers' first overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft, reported WTMJ.

Hornung sued equipment manufacturer Riddell Inc. in July 2016, indicating football helmets he donned during his professional career did not manage to protect him from brain injury. He suffered multiple concussions with the Packers. Thus his bout with dementia.

The funeral mass for Paul Vernon Hornung was streamed live on November 20th.

He was raised in the Portland neighborhood as a three-sport star at Flaget High School. It was an all-boys Catholic school in the West End of Portland.

Hornung was a contender at Notre Dame and won the Heisman Trophy in 1956 prior to being selected by the Packers as the first overall pick of 1957. He was commended for his versatility in the span of his 10 years in Green Bay.

He was awarded the 1956 Heisman Trophy at Notre Dame, the NFL MVP in 1961, and participated on four championship teams (1961, 1962, 1965, and 1966).

He was instated in the 1986 Hall of Fame.

In the auction, one of the most interesting pieces of his career is a typed letter sent to Packers scout and personnel director Jack Vainisi from Julius Tucker, who was Hornung's business representative. It indicated Hornung found the physical shape Hornung was in was unfavorable.

According to Tucker, "I am terribly disappointed to hear that Paul is not getting his weight down. I can understand your coach's disappointment in him, but I am honestly at my wits end to know what to tell you." He prompted the team to keep Hornung, reported Green Bay Press Gazette.

