The anti-China Bill has not been popular with many mega corporations like Nike, who lobbied against the move. One of the reasons is forced labor that is casually swept under the rug by big corporations.

Many American mega-companies like Coca-Cola and Apple tried to petition against it because it prevented imports made by Chinese labor camps. These are specifically created by the Chinese Uyghurs, who are housed in camps. The Chinese government persecutes one million Uyghurs for their Islamic belief.

This was reported by the Business Insider that spotlight specific companies that earned a lot like Nike, Coca-Cola, and Apple, who would prioritize their immense earning over humanitarian causes. Many of the products depend on Uyghurs' forced labor and other Muslim minorities living in China's Xinjiang region.

Once passed, the bill prevents US companies from getting good that comes from Xinjiang. Allegations of human rights committed by the Chinese government will be allowed if the products were not manufactured with forced labor, reported The Daily Wire.

Reports of corporate lobbying were mentioned by the New York Times that efforts were made to make the bill less specific. But, as a clarification, Business Insider said that Apple lobbied hard on the report. Coca Cola proactively told that it would not accept slave labor in its supply chain.

Nike responded with a strong denial that it was against the Anti-China bill. According to BI that reports, Nike wanted only constructive discussions about the bill and its key proponents.

Even the lobbying of Nike to alter the bill will not make any difference as the bill will soon be on the Senate floor. Most US companies like the three who lobbies do support social justice as a stand abroad.

But when it came to issues like Chinese forced labor, that met with opposition. One conclusion is that their mean of production is essential to them, even if forced labor.

Nike's ad campaign that featured former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick had its slogan in ad spots 'Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything'. That seemed to echo the sneaker company's sentiment. This was just a year ago.

When the pro-democracy and anti-China sentiment came, the Washington Times made Nike's sentiment very clear.

Nike has supported the free speech of Mr. Kaepernick on several occasions. Still, issues in the NBA met with silence when general manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support for the protesters' repercussions on the Houston Rockets.

According to a source, all Nike stores based in China had Houston rockets merch taken off the racks that week. Demonstration that the company was unwilling to jeopardize sales instead of air was another message than 'speak truth to power.' Even Kaepernick was surprisingly silent when it was an issue about China.

A report in March 2020 by a Congressional-Executive Commission named Nike, Coke, Adidas, Campbell Soup, Costco, H&M, Kraft Heinz, Patagonia, and Tommy Hilfiger was affiliated with forced Chinese labor in their supply chain.

Later Nike said it did not use forced slave labor to the contrary. The Ant-China bill stands as a deterrent using such inhuman practices too.

