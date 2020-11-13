Years ago, Microsoft faced the same problem. Google competitors are asking for a fair shot against the American company. Several firms are asking the E.U. Regulator to force Google to change how it works.

The effect of their unfair dominance is causing a backlash all over from other tech firms that feel a monopoly in action.

A total of 165 companies and industry entities have called out Google for unfair dominion of the no.1 search engine. These companies are calling on the European Union's antitrust enforcers to step in and protect their interests. Many of these firms feel edged out unfairly, report New York Post.

These firms state the search engine firm prioritizes its advantage over them. One example is the sheer dominance in the search engine market.

The group's composition includes 21 firms in the European countries, with firms in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. All of them drafted a letter to the European antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager last Thursday. It mentioned that Google always prefers its benefit when it comes to using the search engine. Examples are the job searched, travel portals that hedge paid placement for more prominent clients. Smaller fish have to settle for fewer chances in search terms.

Quoting the letter content, "While we compete amongst ourselves for the best consumer experience, there is one common competitor that does not compete fairly - Google."

Reuter got a copy of the letter that said the big search firm employs unfair methods that keep customers locked into their search engine. This keeps services that aren't under their umbrella to be visited less frequently, giving it an unfair edge.

One citation is that Google's use of OneBoxes, that have information displayed for the user. Let's say, for example, real estate at the top results in the search page. This is making a big difference only if more local businesses can be seen at the top inquiries.

All signatories are asking the Vestager to halt what the no.1 search engine does equal playing for all players to get similar success.

Until now, this is one of the biggest groups to petition the body to resolve it once and for all. Several of these firms are Yelp, Expedia and Trivago, said Reuters.

One of the names in the complaint is Foundem, which initiated a case there years back. The result is the big firm was caught exercising a monopoly and forced to pay a whopping $9.7 billion in fines paid by Google. Like before, it had unfair business practices, with the Android operating system, ads sold online that are lucrative.

But the American tech firm has not acknowledged that it favored its advantage. Their rebuttal against the complainants is there is no pressure to buy, and a click is needed to see more options.

A statement given by a Google representative told Reuters that their search engine would provide users the best high-quality results. He added that users do not expect the company to offer advantages to preferred clients. Overall, the rep said that the search engine would be useful for E.U. users as well.

On the complaint of Google, competitors want fair competition, not a monopoly. No comment from Google too.

