Washington, DC - Melania Trump, the United States First Lady, made a revelation on Monday regarding the Christmas decorations with a theme America the Beautiful.

The unveiling of the Christmas details came less than two months after secret recordings from June 2018 were aired by CNN, wherein she has heard complaints regarding the preparations for the holidays at the White House.

The first lady announced the decorations on the Social media platform, Twitter, and accompanied it with a 1-minute video that showcased the White House's festive halls and rooms.

The White House as well issued the video and a press release regarding the reveal on Monday.

According to The Guardian, Melania Trump, the first lady also tweeted that she is delighted to share 'America the Beautiful' to pay tribute to the majesty of the United States during this special time of the year.

In her tweet, she also mentioned that together, Americans would celebrate this land they proudly call home.

According to the White House press release outlines, the official White House Christmas tree this year, which stands in the Blue Room, is not less than 18 feet tall.

The press release also mentioned that the Fraser fir arrived last week with featured artwork from students around America who were asked to depict the people, places, and things that capture the spirit of the state that they were calling home.

Aside from the featured artwork, the Christmas tree is also decked out in a yellow and gold theme.

The majority of the decor highlights people or groups who have made lasting contributions to the US.

The release also highlighted first responders and frontline workers in the Red Room who are continuing to work tirelessly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as handmade ornaments spotlight both volunteers and professionals.

Based on the release, the annual Gold Star Family Tree greets those entering the East Wing as they will pay tribute to our American heroes and their families who walk beside them in service, The New York Times reported.

The families who also helped decorate the tree this year put the name of their fallen family member on the ribbon that will be featured on the tree.

The decor in the White House Library puts women in the spotlight for being at the forefront of American achievements, which have paved the way for the future generation, in honor of the recent 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote.

The portion of the White also features the winning art from the first lady's 19th Amendment child art competition this year.

The design also highlights the natural beauty of America.

The release also mentioned that urns with foliage representing the official tree of every state and territory also stand in the East Colonnade, as vignettes in the windows of the Green Room showcase a variety of wildlife, Aljazeera reported.

The achievements in transportation, technology, and innovation of America are on display in the East Room, with trains, planes, and cars traveling through trees, ribbons, and between twinkling lights.

