The U.N. reported that 100,000 Ethiopian Refugees are going hungry as food supplies are thinning out. Camps in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region have been isolated due to hostilities in the region.

Nairobi, Kenya, the United Nations say that Ethiopian Refugees have no more food to eat. A large number of refugees coming from Eritrea are billeted in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. This area has been cut off from the civilization within a month of hostilities and fighting.

Babar Baloch, a U.N. refugee spokesman, told reporters in a Geneva presser last Tuesday that food is not gone and there are no more supplies. When hostilities broke out about a month ago, the danger of malnutrition was a possibility. More unsettling reports of occurrences like attacks, abductions, and recruitment by force were reported there, reported A.P. News.

On Wednesday, the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that fighting broke out in the Tigray region between federal forces and regional ones. Both sides think that the other is not legitimate, over the election done in the pandemic. Caught in the middle are the civilians as fights rage between the two forces.

Sources say that Communications and transport links to the Tigray area of approximately 6 million people have been cut off, creating difficulty for the United Nations to send needed food, medicines, and other supplies. The 6 million are getting to be a humanitarian catastrophe.

According to Abiy, who is not amenable to talks with Tigray regional leaders at the moment, they are running from troops loyal to Abiy, fighting the armies of their opponent. He said that the fighting was won by him and claiming that his forces subdue the Tigray.

Abiy has rejected the idea of dialogue with the Tigray leaders. Who are on the run but say they continue to fight. This was cited by Al Jazeera.

Ethiopia's government agree to help the numerous refugees by setting up a humanitarian corridor to send aid to the people. The U.N. said that access should be neutral and unhindered.

United Nations speculate that 2 million are in deadly peril in Tigray if no assistance is given. Before any bloodshed, there were 1 million who lost their homes to strife. Since then, about 45,000 Ethiopians went into Sudan as refugees from the fighting.

The 96,000 Eritrean refugees are in dire straits in the worsening conflict. Placed in Ethiopian camps that are close to the Eritrean borders, they passed into Ethiopia. Trouble news arose of attacks, and abductions of members of their members were reported.

The U.N. refugee chief has warned repercussions on anyone who took advantage of the refugees.

Silence in Eritrea came as Tigray leaders said that they were joining at Ethiopia's request. But Abiy said the Eritreans weren't involved.

Baloch said that Ethiopia had been a refuge for Eritrean refugees and added they are now in the crossfire. He asked the government of Ethiopia to give assistance and protect the refugees from reprisals by Tigray.

100,000 Ethiopian Refugees face hunger and reprisal as the U.N. struggles to mount a huge mission to save them.

