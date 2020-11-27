Thanksgiving should not be forgotten, even if the first thing that comes to mind when we talk about holidays is Christmas. There are quite a few movies that align with turkey day, which could be good accompaniments to seasonal traditions.

The Best Thanksgiving Films to Stream

Thanksgiving movies are a section of the cinematic holiday canon that is quite thinner than other sections because its commemoration is mostly confined to North America. There remains a number of recommendable films built around the occasion or use it as a backdrop for a significant scene.

After the leftover turkey has been put away, one thing a family needs to do is to watch one of the best Thanksgiving films of all time. Feel-good options such as "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" would entertain your whole family, and adults would love watching dramas such as "Rocky and The Big Chill" after the little ones go to sleep, according to The Pioneer Woman.

Here are some of the best titles to celebrate a plentiful harvest:

'The Oath'

Based on discussions you could have with some relatives this year, this film's plot could seem almost too on the nose. This movie stars Ike Barinholtz and Tiffany Haddish, who as a couple must tackle the "oath" - a new government proposition advising citizens to sign an oath of allegiance to the United States president before Black Friday, reported Esquire.

This movie is not your typical, feel-good movie. In a not-too-distant future, the loyalty pledge opens a rift during one family's Thanksgiving dinner. Wait and see if they would survive the weekend.

'Addams Family Values'

Thanksgiving is mostly considered a time for gratitude and family bonding. However, there is a dark truth behind the American holiday: the Pilgrims and other white Europeans profited off land robbed from Indigenous people despite the innocence. This is one of the few films that directly address the issue with biting social commentary, reported Glamour.

According to one character in the play at Wednesday's camp, "The gods of my tribe have spoken. They have said, 'Do not trust the pilgrims.' And for all these reasons, I have decided to scalp you and burn your village to the ground."

'Life Is Sweet'

The plot revolves around a middle-aged couple and their two twenty-something twin daughters and their petty jealousies, skeletons in the closet, and thicker-than-water bonds that color their engagements.

The characters prove to be blood relations with shared in-jokes and the sense that they genuinely support each other, notwithstanding the age-old resentments.

'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles'

This narrative of a stranded family man making efforts to come home for the holidays is perhaps one of the most popular Thanksgiving films in TV history. This 1987 film that stars Steve Martin and John Candy is not suitable for all the families due to some four-letter expletives.

"Planes, Trains, and Automobiles" is still timelessly funny more than thirty years after its release.

