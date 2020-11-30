On convening Monday, Congress has about a two-week time period to get all the major bills approved. This comes as the elections have thrown a wrench into other concerns.

With the year ending soon, Congress will have to finish major approvals and other tasks before the next four-year cycle begins.

Many lawmakers in the GOP and DEM need to settle major legislative measures, as time is running out. A nine-day session is about to begin in a frantic period that needs conclusive action. For the Senate of the United States, it will be about 14-days until the new year and the end of 2020, reported OANN.

One of the most critical tasks is the budget of the government for 2020. It will be a deadline on December 11 for Congress to pass a government-funding bill before a shutdown when the time is up.

Sources say that Thanksgiving negotiations have been fruitful with a deal on the 12 2021 fiscal appropriation bills budget.

Both chairs that deal with Senate and House Appropriations Committees said that they would finalize the relevant details to conclude it. Another is the committee staff, and White would start working to have the spending bills ironed out.

Last November, the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) stated the approved bills would give the budget needed to serve all priorities deemed important. One of these concerns is the US borders and p

He said that the committees and those of the House have to further all the bicameral discussions. Another is to finalize how much will be given to the separate bills proposed-adding that a standard agreement is reached by the end of this crucial week.

In keeping with full-year funding legislation that will include the USS military with the federal agencies, Mitch McConnell mentioned all of these need to be done way ahead of the December deadline coming.

He added that the White House is keen on the Omnibus Bill, but President Trump has advised that he disagrees with spending too much. Otherwise, he means to put top dollar on what is needed to be allotted.

One important discussion is the discussion to thresh out a complete coronavirus relief bill finally. One of the major stumbling blocks is how much is needed. Pelosi has been stoic regarding its passing,

McConnel said that senators who support the $500 billion proposals which the DEMS are against.

But, Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) are for a $2.2 million bill before discussing anything. Hopes are high for a quick resolution to start any proposal in the House of Representatives.

Some Republicans like Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), a part of the Senate Appropriations Committee, have expressed disappointment on the lengthy time it takes for the relief bills approval.

Quoting Blunt, "The problem was that our friends on the other side of the building thought that it was $2.4 trillion or nothing, but half of that would have made a big difference."

He is critical of Pelosi and the DEMS intentions of not settling when Trump wanted that relief bill done. Blunt alleges they were intended to deny any political advantage as Congress convenes, and all these major bills come in that need resolution now.

