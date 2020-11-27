Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to be the father of a secret teenage lovechild with a former cleaner. The said cleaner is now worth more than $100 million.

Putin's love child

An investigation by Russian media outlet Proekt has connected the 68-year-old President to Svetlana Krivonogikh, a former cleaner who now lives in an elite area of St. Petersburg that is reserved for Putin's friends.

The 17-year-old daughter, Elizaveta Krivonogikh, is said to bear a remarkable resemblance to Vladimir Putin. The investigation was shared in The Moscow Times.

The outlet said they have photos of the teen but did not publish it due to her age. A face-recognition expert noted that there was a 70 percent similarity between Vladimir Putin and Elizaveta.

Professor Hassan Ugail, the Director of the Center for Visual Computing at the University of Bradford in the U.K., told Proekt that from the information given, they could conclude that they may be related.

Elizaveta Krivonogikh was born in 2003, while Putin was still married to his now ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva. Proekt said that Elizaveta Krivonogikh's birth documents do not list a father, and it only lists Vladimirovna as the name derived from her father.

The 17-year-old teen has reportedly been living under an assumed name for years and had immediately deleted pictures showing her face from her social media accounts when reporters started contacting her.

Elizaveta's mother, now 45 years old, had been a cleaner from a modest background before she came a beneficiary of a company that now owns a small share in the Rossiya Bank, which is said to link to Putin. She also now owns properties in numerous cities.

Svetlana also owns a nightspot known for erotic shows, according to the report. It is estimated that her total assets are around $102 million.

Flight logs reportedly link her to flights also taken by the Russian president, and her current home in the most elite housing in St. Petersburg is somewhere reserved for the president's closest friends.

Refusing to talk

The alleged relationship between Putin and Svetlana likely ended somewhere near the end of the last decade, according to Proekt.

Numerous Putin sources also refused to discuss the allegations with Proekt.

Svetlana Krivonogikh did not return the outlet's messages despite an initial promise to talk about her past and daughter.

However, Putin's spokesperson denied ever hearing about Krivonogikh when asked by local reporters. Dmitry Peskov told The Moscow Times that this is the first time he has ever heard of Svetlana, and he cannot tell reporters anything about this issue.

Peskov said that he was asked about this name, and he has never heard anything about it, nor does he not know anything.

President Vladimir Putin has a track record of secrecy regarding his reported children. He has two daughters from his first marriage, but he has never officially confirmed it. His two daughters, Maria and Katerina, are both in their 30s now. He is also rumored to have up to four children with former gymnast Alina Kabaeva, but it is also not confirmed.

