The pandemic has struck the world and the need for a vaccine has never been more urgent. A group of G-20 leaders met at a summit to discuss and made plans for all vaccines to be available for all.

The two-day meeting through cyber-space took up topics on fighting the pandemic and support worldwide as the pandemic killed 1.38 million people on the planet. Others were driven by economic problems that plunged into poverty.

These leaders agreed to expend effort to protect lives, but not give direct solutions for it. Notably, one deficiency is how to get the money needed to mass-produce these vaccines, get them, and how to get them to the four corners of the world, Reported AP News.

Crowding at U.S. airports

This thanksgiving there will be many traveling to places for Thanksgiving which is a problem according to Dr. Antony Fauci. He was in the CBS show "Face the Nation" and said that possible cases are multiplying as people travel. Adding that it will get the situation worse than it is which is a great concern. Ominously, it will take time for the cases to show up and when cold weather hits at the worst instance.

When will the vaccines be out

Already a date for the planned rollout for the first-ever coronavirus vaccine will be probably on December 12. According to the head of the US effort to come up with a vaccine, he is looking at two days after the approval of the food and drug administration there will be vaccinations. On December 10 there will be a meeting to talk about the request for Pfizer to get permission to use it. This has a direct impact on to G-20 and coronavirus vaccine.

Also read: Cave Sealed Off for 5 Million Years Contains 33 Blind Creatures, Surviving Without Oxygen

Number of COVID cases

The US is now experiencing a windfall of cases all over its part, though hospitals and related resources are a bit taxed due to the number of cases. Over 83,000 are in hospitals for COVID-19 compared to other periods in the pandemic. All this data has been courtesy of the COVID Tracking Project.

Death toll: How many have died

All over the US, many Americans have been a victim of the pandemic and cases are rising at a pace to examine. Allegedly the number of deaths caused by the virus is 1,467 over the past week according to Johns Hopkins University. An increase of 50% from about two weeks. Recently more than 256,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

More people are ignoring preventive means

Quoting Dr. Mark Cullen, an infectious disease expert from Stanford University, he said," "Large numbers of people getting together oblivious of controls - no masks, no social distancing, often indoors - a lot of those things are occurring at night." This comes as California will have a lockdown coming as the cases arise.

Rapid testing

Free COVID-19 testing is long and will have a long wait for your turn, especially in cities that are grossly affected by the contagion. Another is the holidays coming which is a serious consideration for many officials if it will spread the disease. Some enterprises like pop up clinics advertise fast results that might cost more. One question is who can afford it and who cannot.

G-20 leaders have promised a coronavirus vaccine but there will be more technicalities before it reaches everyone.

Related article: Drug Companies May Kill 500,000 Sharks, Use Livers to Create COVID-19 Vaccine

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.