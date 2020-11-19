Angelina Jolie's attempt to have the judge disqualified in her divorce case with Brad Pitt was refused as the legal proceedings in her divorce from Brad Pitt are underway.

Brad Pitt Scores Major Win

According to the ruling of the Superior Court of California in Orange County, "Judge Ouderkirk is not disqualified from serving as a temporary judge in this case," reported Press From.

In August, the "Maleficent" actress alleged that Judge John W. Ouderkirk, who married the former couple at their elegant 2014 French wedding, could not disclose "ongoing business and professional relationships" that he had with Pitt's legal team.

Jolie claimed it was not fair to have him oversee their ongoing four-year divorce battle.

The new ruling indicated the judge made all the appropriate disclosures about his past involvement with the law firm representing her former husband when he was initially designated to their case. It also indicates that the actress's bid to have the judge changed is "untimely" as she has been aware of his designation and former business dealings since August 2018, reported Head Topics.

In Brad Pitt's case, it is a great triumph for him and his fans since his private judge could rule over his former wife's divorce case. The question reportedly lies in whether it affects the pair, reported Techno Info Plus.

Also Read: Brad Pitt, Nicole Poturalski Breaks Up, Relationship Was Never Serious

The former Hollywood couple separated in 2016. They were married for 12 years together.

This ruling echoes claims earlier made by Pitt. According to court documents, Pitt called Jolie's efforts to have the judge removed a "Hail Mary," as the matter had been disclosed to her, and she "has never objected to [Ouderkirk's] continued involvement in this proceeding until now," reported Vanity Fair.

However, according to a source close to Jolie, "Angelina's team was kept in the dark about matters that should have been disclosed. Any attempt to suggest otherwise is only to distract from behavior that violates the rules of ethics for judges."

The judge was reportedly initially brought in by Jolie's team. According to another source, it was an example of someone who attempted to get the referee removed late in the game because the outcome would likely not be in their favor.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor has been seeking a 50-50 custody settlement with Jolie over the couple's five minor children. She has been preventing Pitt on his request. Their children are Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. The oldest is Maddox, who is now 19 and an authorized grownup.

This is the most recent development in the ongoing divorce and custody battle. With the Los Angeles Superior Court, Jolie's attorney Priya Sopori filed a "Notice of Withdrawal of Attorney of Record" on October 9.

Related Article: Brad Pitt Plans to Fight Angelina Jolie to Be with Children for the Holidays

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.