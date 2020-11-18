After a man with a flamethrower shot fire into the air, atop an NYC bus with bystanders enjoying the public spectacle, even taking pictures and videos of him. Later the New York Police Department is investigating everything about the dangerous public stunt.

This is only one of the many instances that NYC's unpredictability is worrying authorities who are concerned about public safety.

Many of the onlookers took to social media and post the man holding a dangerous weapon staging the wild scene on the roof of the B26 bus. The man went to the point of firing the liquified flame into the streets dangerously close to people, reported Fox News.

After hurling flames atop the bus and on the street with the deadly weapon. Getting off the bus and walks with a weapon on his person. This incident happened at 5:30 p.m. last November 8 in Brooklyn's Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood. It was reported by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority told Fox News.

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD) in a statement to Fox News, they stated they have seen the video. One of their units the 79 Precinct Detective Squad will look into it.

Questions were asked in relation to the stunt, but the police declined any answers.

It was later learned that the spectacle was a segment for a Wu-Tang tribute music video fronted by NYC rapper Dupree G.O.D told the New York Post. Dupree had no comment when Fox News asked for comment.

The rapper's public stunt got slammed by Tim Minton, MTA Communications Director, saying that the stunt was ill-advised and dangerous which should have been avoided. Quoting Minton," The reckless individual who torched over the top of an occupied bus put New Yorkers, including the bus operator, in life-threatening peril."

Public officials said no permit was given for the public exposition. No passenger on the bus where the man stood was injured. All were transferred to another bus on the next stop, noted the MTA.

Checking the post of Dupree G.O.D. on his Twitter page had images of flame throwers. The man with a flame thrower image was a hit for the public.

The video was tweeted by the Sergeants Benevolent Association, with 13,000 members (police) before the video was taken down.

Since the move to defund the police by the LEFT mob, there has been an increase in crime all over NYC. The police association said that De Blasio was lying and public safety is at stake.

Despite concern for public safety, NYPD unions are unfairly criticized by NYC leaders for the crime wave recently. Even saying policies that added criminality is the fault of police unions.

One more tweet by the Sergeants Benevolent Association asked a question, in relation to De Blasio's idea of using social workers to deal with violent and unbalance individuals. They wrote if any social worker would dare talk to such a person.

A week ago, Mayor Bill de Blasio gave a new edict that police will be excluded in dealing with dangerous areas. Instead, it will be EMTs and social workers who will deal with potentially violent individuals. Instead of handcuffing or arresting the potential criminal will be asked what is troubling them.

The man shooting flames with a flamethrower was as dangerous and the SBA questioning it even happened, is a hard pill.

