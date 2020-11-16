This past week alone, the United States reported as many as 1 million new COVID-19 cases, including 156,416 on Saturday, which marked the 11th-day in-a-row that more than 100,000 daily cases were registered in the country.

On Saturday, more than a dozen states, including New Hampshire, Colorado, Maryland, and Montana, also broke their respective daily medical records. The only state in the nation to have seen a decline in cases in the past 14 days is Georgia.

On Friday, with over 190,000 cases registered and more than 68,000 patients brought to the hospital related to the infection, the United States set a milestone for the fourth consecutive day for COVID-19. Over the past week, approximately more than 1,100 coronavirus deaths per day have been reported as authorities nationally implemented new measures to alleviate the increase.

On Sunday, Gov. Jay Inslee declared the closing of indoor dining in Washington state, which will take place at the end of Monday and run until December 14. He had even restricted 25 percent occupancy to in-store shopping, and there has been a total shutdown of indoor exercise facilities, including gyms. The action occurred immediately after the same was done in Illinois. In Chicago, a 30-day stay-at-home directive starts on Monday, with Mayor Lori Lightfoot predicting that without one, a significant increase in deaths could arise.

On Sunday, while the third wave of the infections began its wild spread, new regulations have been imposed. As Americans considered how they could celebrate Thanksgiving, the United States exceeded more than 11 million Covid-19 cases.

Gov. Jared Polis took his government back into phase 1 in Colorado, as 1,100 individuals have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the state. The governor hopes to have an additional capacity of hospital beds by at least 50 percent as well as ask that hospitals keep preparing, if appropriate, to turn medical and surgical beds into ICU beds.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a new directive in Michigan, whereby authorities claimed soaring case numbers could ultimately lead to 1,000 fatalities a week, eventually closing down venues including restaurants, bars, and colleges. The three-week directive also prohibits family events, suspends non-professional or university-level team sports as well as imposes a mask requirement for indoor and outdoor meetings.

On Saturday, an emergency doctor said that coronavirus outbreaks in the United States would increase after Thanksgiving, thereby improving health care facilities and prompting tighter requirements. The nation has regularly reported new illnesses, hospital admissions, and casualties in rising numbers.

On Sunday, former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden had this to say: "We're seeing more cases in more places than ever."

At present, greater than 60,000 Americans have been hospitalized with the infection that Frieden expects will increase in the next month to at least 100,000. "Unfortunately, that means changing our Thanksgiving plans," he said.

"Traveling from one place to another, meeting inside with lots of families for a long time without masks, that's a formula for a massive explosion," Frieden stated. "Unless we change our Thanksgiving plans, we are going to have a very unmerry Christmas; I'm afraid," he added.

