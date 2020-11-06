After the country equated its highest number of new infections and deaths last November 4, 2020, the Italian region concluded that they are experiencing a recent spike in Covid-19 cases forcing them to enter new lockdown and stiffen rules, including Milan. Italy is now under a 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. nationwide curfews, as announced by Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, Wednesday night, compelling cafes, and bars to cut short their operating time until 6 p.m.

He initially said, "Four regions are under red-zone lockdown, with severe limits imposed on the circumstances under which people can leave home except for essential reasons such as food shopping and work in a bid to slow the surging Covid-19 infections and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed."

The regions put into lockdown starting last Friday due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in their territories include Lombardy, Piedmont, Valle d'Aosta in the North, and Calabria Southern part of the Italian Peninsula. It will probably last up to two weeks and involve some 16.5 million residents, and include its financial capital, Milan. It was Health Minister Roberto Speranza who decided which provinces will be tagged as red zone after series of consultations with regional governors, and after they have reported Covid-19 new cases of 35,505 and deaths of 445, taking its entire case to 824,879 and fatalities to 40,192.

Prime Minister Conte further clarified some public concern, and he said that "barbershops and hair salons can stay open, although other non-essential shops in the "red zone" must stay close. For southern Sicily and Puglia, less strict movements were considered. People will be able to leave their homes but can't travel between towns or regions, and cafes and restaurants can only do takeout delivery.

The latest crackdown was supposed to start on Thursday, but Conte said it would begin instead on Friday to allow time to organize. Rules and procedures on government action to straighten Covid-19 infections will be reviewed every two weeks.

The Covid-19 epidemic is taking its toll in Europe, as other countries implement tightened security.

On Thursday, for the first time, German authorities registered 20,000 plus new Covid-19 cases in a single day amidst efforts to control the spread. It is an increase of more than 1,600 from the previous day.

A three-week national lockdown will be implemented in Greece starting on Saturday after Covid-19 new cases spike up to 10,000 in five days.

New restrictions will take effect in seven municipalities in Denmark after scientists discovered a mutated strain in the mink populace, which they believe was passed back to humans. Further, all minks will be killed to prevent the possible transmission of the virus.

Tightened restrictions will also be imposed in three more regions in Sweden, including limiting assemblies to only eight people.

Countrywide restrictions beginning Saturday was also announced in Norway.

Austria will also be entering their second national lockdown this week after reports indicated an increase in Covid-19 cases.

