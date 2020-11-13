Last Thursday on Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host said discussing identity, especially in the military, is relevant. Especially for military service that has been traditionally conservative.

In one particular show, Tucker Carlson said that anyone who talks about military service and identity should be disqualified.

His comments were cited by the Washington Times Opinion Editor Charlie Hurt in a discussion about the soon-to-be reversed President Donald Trump's decisions. Policies that will be changed if the count is finished to decide the outcome as reported by Newsweek.

Hurt hinted that key policies in the military like allowing transgender people to serve in the armed forces. This policy is in danger of getting changed and causing changes in the military. Trump's order can be undone with a simple flick of the pen.

According to Hurt the US military is used to attack enemies at American borders and take out America's enemies with the least number of casualties. Quoting what he said," Is it supposed to be some social engineering project where we put colors and things up on a board that ... make certain people feel good about things?"

He said that Trump is the first president to make national changes that what other people consider normal. He was drawing a scanty comparison to what the ex-VP would consider.

This is when Tucker replied that identity and considering it was a matter of fact and disqualifying those espousing it in the service. He added that identity is the least if the concerns and it is irrelevant.

In 2017, President Trump considered the practical implications of transgenders when he tweeted they will be disqualified from service. He said that he was not personally against them, as it might be construed.

The reason was the costs and its disruptiveness in a conservative military organization.

According to the definition, transgender is a sex change from actual gender at birth. Many of these individuals will need treatments to mimic what specific sex is preferred.

According to Rand and a Pentagon-commissioned study that speculates that medical care will amount to $2.4 million and $8.4 million annually for the US military. A Washington Post report mentions that expenditures for Viagra are $41.6 million annually for erectile dysfunction.

One other criticism is replacing trained soldiers will cost the taxpayers $960 million, based on a Palm Center study in 2017. It studies the impact of LGBTQ military policies.

Some contrasts were offered when 18 nations had trans individuals included in the military. These nations are Australia, Bolivia, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Several statements by Tucker Carlson mentioned 'identity' as secondary and said it was the least important in military service. These are arguments that the Trump police have several precedents.

Traditionally the US military is conservative, and the move to ban trans people is practical moves to spends less. Trump's policies have worked, and he has strengthened the military, identity becomes rhetoric for others.

