Eta is no longer classified as a hurricane. Instead, it is now a tropical storm as it closes in on Florida, where it is expected to make landfall on the early morning of November 12.

Tropical storm Eta

On the morning of November 11, Eta was briefly labeled as a hurricane but has since weakened slightly. Eta is now a high-end tropical storm with 70 mph sustained winds.

Eta meandered around the southeastern Gulf of Mexico earlier this week and is now heading toward landfall along Florida's west coast.

With Eta's drop below hurricane strength, the hurricane watch for portions of Florida's west coast has also been dropped. A tropical storm warning is still in place from Bonita Beach, Florida, to Suwannee River, Florida.

On November 11 at 7 p.m., the storm was 55 miles west of Tampa and moving to the north at 12 mph. Eta likely peaked in intensity around morning but will still be a strong tropical storm when it makes landfall in north of Tampa, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical-storm-force winds have been impacting western Florida throughout the afternoon, and it will continue through next week. A 60-mph wind gust was reported in Punta Gorda, Florida, and wind gusts of 55 mph in St. Petersburg.

Eta is also bringing heavy rain along the west coast of Florida, and tornadoes are also possible as Eta's outer bands continue to move to the coast.

Aside from the tropical-storm-force winds and gusts up to hurricane force, much of western and central Florida will get 2 to 6 inches of rainfall by the weekend, according to CBS News.

The onshore push from the winds will result in 2 to 5 feet of storm surge along much of Florida's west coast, including the Tampa Bay area, which is considered very vulnerable. The water levels are already 2 to 3 feet above normal, and the water will continue to pile up over the next few hours.

Eta is also expected to make landfall along the western coast of the northern Florida peninsula from Cedar Key to Crystal River. It is expected to accelerate northeastward across north Florida as a weakening tropical cyclone.

Airport closed

Tampa International Airport has suspended all operations at 3 p.m. The operations are also expected to resume by noon on November 12. The University of Florida also canceled its classes on that day as the storm closes in on Gainesville, according to ABC News.

President Donald Trump had approved an emergency declaration for Florida on November 11. Tampa Bay could witness a storm surge of up to 5 feet, and the west coast of Florida could see up to 6 inches of rain.

A tornado watch was also issued for Fort Myers, Tampa, and Cedar Key. Eta is forecast to make landfall overnight in Tampa Bay before quickly moving across northeastern Florida.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Eta will likely hold on as a tropical storm through the evening of November 12 as it moves off the Southeast coast and then races out to sea on November 13.

