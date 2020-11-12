Believed to have been killed mercilessly by a Mexican Cartel man are three Mormon moms, with their children in a mass murder in Mexico. The family was slain a year ago, but the suspect had only been caught now.

The gunman, Jose Lara, was apprehended by the security forces in Ciudad Juárez, a city in Mexico right on the Rio Grande.

This arrest last Wednesday came after the first anniversary of the killings.

According to the Attorney General's Office that announced Lara's arrest in the multiple homicides, the suspect is thought to be part of a cartel that is active in Northern Mexico, reported the Sun.

Sources say that Lara is part of a gang that has connections with the Juárez Cartel. He is a suspect in a family's massacre on a remote road in Bavispe, Sonora, last year in November. It tragically took the lives of women and children.

The victims of the cartel men's massacre are Rhonita Miller LeBaron, 30, who was killed with her son, 13, daughter, 11, and 7-month-old baby twins. Ronita has a husband and three more kids.

Another family composed of moms, Christina and Dawna Langford, 43, and two of Dawna's children, Trevor, 11, and Rogan, three, were also killed in the murderous attack, BBC.

According to sources, Christina tried to stop the gunmen from firing, but he still did. He shot her in the chest. Cartel man was intent on murder.

A miracle happened when six-month-old Faith Marie Johnson, Christina's daughters, escaped unscathed in a car seat.

The Daily Mail Said that Lara is the 13th to be caught and charged by the Mexican police linked to the attack on November 4, Daily Mail.

Jesús Parra got caught before Parra in June and charged with murder last September.

Authorities had given warrants for 10 more people for murder, no conviction in Mexican courts have been reported.

One of the victims' father was mad and confused over the slowness of the prosecution in Mexico.

The courts charge lara for murder, attempted murder, and engaging in organized crime.

The women and children slain are US citizens residing in La Mora, an old enclave in Sonora, close American border near Douglas, Arizona, AP News.

All the victims are part of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This group practiced polygamy in their religion.

Family members are part of the Mormon community that has 3,000 individuals in an agricultural community living in Mexico.

Just a year ago, violent deaths were decried by the community, which called the cartel men who killed women and children no better than ISIS or worse.

Rosa LeBaron, 65, had relatives who died in the November 4 attack. She compared the Mexican cartels as barbaric and uncivilized, no better than the Islamic state.

Adding those sicarios (hitmen) makes the killing from greed and evil of the cartel man who shot and killed the three Mormon moms and their six children.

