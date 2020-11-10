A gaming fanatic invites a teen girl and her friends to a fatal party; she gunned them down, but the girl escaped death when she hid under her friends' body.

A Russian girl barely escaped getting riddled with bullets by laying under her dead friends' corpses for four hours. The shooter went loco gunning down everyone in the party, reported the Sun.

The lone survivor of the rampaging shooter is Maria Kosintseva, 16, live to tell of her ordeal. The killer is a computer game fanatic, Dmitry Zakharov, 34. He hunted his victims in the flat where he invited them. Victims in his count were three people gunned down and seriously injuring Kosintseva.

Police were alerted to the massacre that killed Polina Bardina, 18, shot in the head; Viktoria Paustovskaya, 17, shot in her gut multiple times. They were killed instantly by Zakharov, who committed suicide before the police came to arrest him.

Zakharov was not content with the girls; he turned on his pals like barman Oleg Bregnev, 36, and estate agent Anton Anisimov, 32. Both of his friends were dead in the incident at Yekaterinburg, confirmed Daily Star.

While the carnage ensued, Maria and the dying Viktoria were posting messages to get help, while the murderous beast wanted more blood. Both girls were lying there waiting to be finished off for four hours. The police came in and saved the survivors.

Maria and Victoria were afraid that the unhinged gunman would notice he did not kill them yet. If he did, his gun would make sure of that.

Maria said that she desperately played possum and hid under the shot corpses, waited to get shot. Viktoria lost blood and tried to escape by crawling to the kitchen, and the toilet stayed there.

One night of terror

According to the report, all the girls were asked by the three older men to attend a social media party. The future victims wanted more fun than younger boys their age said maria, cited New York Post.

She added that no sexual harassment happened when the men who were friends went to the party. Zakharov took his rifle and shouted," Let's play' and 'started shooting." He took shots at the party's members, who ran for their lives.

She added that the gunman shot at her, but Anton covered her and got hit to save her. He died with the others. He was going to the kitchen, Zakharov fired two more times and mortally wounding Oleg and Viktoria.

The corpses of her friend, Polina, and Anton, were sputtering blood where Maria hid. She got Anton's phone and logged on to get help during the slaughter, noted RTL 24.

She informed her friends on multi-media to ask for help. Viktoria was not dead yet, despite her wounds, and Maria knew she was still alive.

Viktoria sent a voice message in a fearing voice, quietly and adding the address of the gunman.

She managed to record a distressing voice message in a hushed tone giving the address of the apartment. Viktoria and Maria survived the deadly night out, but the others died, and the gunman killed himself. More than one teen girl survived the fatal party; their friends were gunned down.

