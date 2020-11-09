After the 2020 election, the House of Representatives is welcoming 13 new female members of the GOP. This includes Congresswoman-elect Kat Cammack of Florida's 3rd CD, who stated that in under a decade she has moved from being homeless into the house of representatives.

Cammack has received huge support in the election since Florida's CD 3 is strongly Republican. However, it was only made officials as she takes the office of her former boss U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, in Washington.

In a statement, Cammack stated that she was very honored to have received the support and trust of her constituents in Florida's 3rd CD, Fox News reported.

"Only in America can someone go from homeless to the House of Representatives in under a decade," the Congresswoman-elect stated.

Cammack will also make history as joins the 117th Congress as the youngest GOP woman in history. Something that she said she was incredibly grateful and humbled.

According to Cammack's website, back in 2011, a failed Obama program cost her family their cattle ranch. Due to the incident, Cammack and her family became homeless for months after they were forced to evict from the property. After the unfortunate events, Cammack was invited by Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla to join his campaign as his deputy chief of staff and campaign manager, starting her journey as a Republican.

In a statement, Cammack stated since she was entrusted to represent every person who is from the 3rd CD of Florida, she ensured that will take oath in January not as part of a political party but to the US Constitution. She also promised that she would represent all Americans, no matter what their political inclination is.

Moreover, Cammack said that stories such as her comeback should be shared along with every story of American resiliency in order to defend the Constitution's construct.

She further added that in order to fully serve and take oath under the US Constitution, one has a long journey to travel. She stated that for her it started as being a child of a single mother, to losing their home. She also emphasized that as these stories are shared, it would show people that there are things that one can achieve even if it is beyond their wildest dreams.

"My story is not a Republican story. It's not a Democrat story. It's an American story," Cammack emphasized.

She also added that at this time that the nation is divided, people need to view the problems as a whole and find solutions as Americans and not as part of a political party against another.

Meanwhile, in a report by WCJB via MSN, Cammack stated that she believes that US President Trump will win the election once all the votes are taken into account. She also added that she will support the lawsuit that the president is filing against the alleged fraud on the mail-in ballots.

Cammack stated that she feels that Trump will be successful in his aim to remain in office once everything is done.

