After President-elect Joe Biden led in the vote count, Republicans now made claims that there were election irregularities in five states where the Democrat representative led. They also alleged in lawsuits and their public statements that election officials did not go with the proper procedures while counting ballots during the election.

With Trump claiming that the election was stolen from him, the question if he can still win this election remains.

Dick Morris, the former adviser of Bill Clinton, believes so as he stated in an OpEd published in The Western Journal; here are his views:

Morris shared the only individuals who can declare a candidate the winner are the electoral college or the various state legislatures, basing a decision on network vote totals and projections, which means calling Biden the president-elect is irresponsible.

He also added that the recounts in Georgia, Arizona, and the other mentioned stars are likely to favor Trump as most likely errors or invalid votes took place on mailed-in ballots. Since Biden got upwards of two-thirds of absentee ballots and mail-in ballots, most discarded mail ballots will likely be subtracted from Biden's total votes.

For a candidate to get the victory, the individual must get 270 electoral votes, and currently, networks are giving Trump 214 electorate voters.

The state of Alaska gave Trump a 2:1 lead all week, and now more than half of the votes were already counted, which means if Trump gets it, it will put him into 217.

Bill Clinton's former adviser also mentioned that Trump likewise led in the State of North Carolina all week with a margin of 75,000 has not decreased, and it can give him 15 votes.

Like Alaska, Morris stated that the media would not call it for Trump to promote the illusion of Biden's victory. However, North Carolina can bring Trump to 232 in votes, Yahoo! News reported.

He also shared that the vote count in Arizona shows that Trump's deficit shrunk from 30,000 on Friday down to 18,500 on Saturday, with 100,000 votes left to count.

If Arizona is fully counted, it will be subjected to a recount based on the pro-Trumpbias mentioned earlier by Morris, where Trump could have additional 11 votes that will put him to 243.

Georgia, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania will be the game-changer in the Presidential race as Biden has only a slim lead in those three states.

Read also: Dr. Jill Biden: Who is this New First Lady of the United States?

In Georgia, which comes with 16 electoral votes, Biden only led 8,400 votes in the state, and it is still dropping.

The same story is happening in Wisconsin, with ten electoral votes, as the recanvass in the offing.

Currently, Biden leads 37,000 votes in Pennsylvania, where 20 votes will be coming.

The Supreme Court provisionally allowed ballots to be counted if they arrived before Friday, November 6, and postmarked before Election Day, November 3, ordering that late votes would be segregated.

At the time when Justice Samuel Alito was informed that the state had not segregated the late votes, Alito made an order on Friday, CNN via MSN reported.

Biden has a current lead of 37,000 votes in the states, and the number of ballots that arrived late likely far exceeds this total. Still, the government has not published any related-information about it, but Justice Alioto and a Court majority may throw out the late ballots and deliver the state to Trump.

The states' recanvass will be giving Trump a decisive advantage with 289 votes and a possible victory.

Related article: Trump Campaign Keeps Fighting, Files At Least 7 Lawsuits

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.