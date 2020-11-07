The Secretary of State of Arizona, Katie Hobbs, announced on November 6 that 173,000 ballots remain to be counted in the state as President Trump narrowed Democratic candidate Joe Biden's lead in one of the swing states. The gap is only 30,000 votes.

Trump catching up

Of the uncounted votes, around 47,000 provisional ballots cast in-person would not be reviewed until November 10, according to CNN. Hobbs said it could prolong the uncertainty over the result of the presidential election.

President Trump narrowed Joe Biden's Arizona advantage by 7,000 votes, shrinking his deficit to 29,861, on November 6, when Maricopa County officials disclosed the results from about 69,000 additional absentee ballots.

Of the 173,000 ballots that remain, around 126,000 are non-provisional ballots, according to Hobbs. The majority of the ballots, around 92,000, are from Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, Arizona.

President Trump's campaign insists that the president could win the state, which he won back in 2016. However, both Fox News and The Associated Press declared that Biden won Arizona on election night, and they stand by their projection, even though his lead has narrowed.

Hobbs, a Democrat, also told CNN that the remaining non-provisional ballots should be counted by November 7 or November 8. The provisional ballots may delay determining a winner for Arizona's 11 electoral votes.

Hobbs said that they could not count provisional ballots until November 10 because counties have five business days to resolve those. There are around 47,000 provisional ballots, which they will count on November 11, and not all of those will end up being counted.

What are provisional ballots?

Provisional ballots are cast in person at voting booths, but they are not included in the initial counts for a lot of issues, including a person not presenting a valid ID or voting at the wrong station. If improper identification is shown, voters must return with proper documents.

Hobbs said that provisional ballots tend to skew the Democratic, given Arizona's history. However, nothing in terms of voting patterns has gone according to what they have seen in the past.

The promising news for President Trump in Arizona came as Biden pulled further ahead in other unresolved swing states like Nevada, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden now leads Pennsylvania by 27,174 votes, Nevada by 22,657 votes, and Georgia by 4,020. If those leads hold, President Trump could win the state of Arizona, but he will still lose his reelection bid.

The tension is high in the state as numerous Trump supporters, some armed, have gathered outside the Maricopa County voting station to demand that every vote is counted. Workers were escorted by the police to and from their cars for safety in case violence breaks out.

The authorities are also getting ready for protest and nationwide retaliation once the official president of the United States is declared. The authorities are also anticipating movements from both Biden supporters and Trump supporters.

Just earlier this week, a man from Pennsylvania was arrested by the police after it was revealed that he was planning to attack the voting station. In New York, several people were arrested for assaulting police officers.

