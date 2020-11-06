Florida police officials seized a 61-year-old man on Wednesday over death threats he remarked to many prominent Republicans in YouTube comments.

Harassing to Kill Prominent Trump-Supporting Politicians

The Clearwater Police Department stated that Richard Szala, of Clearwater, made harassing threats against a number of Trump supporters, including US Sens. Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Rick Scott, Marco Rubio Rand Paul and US Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Jim Jordan of Ohio, and Florida Gov. Ron de Santis.

He also reportedly intimated to kill his neighbor.

When Szala was jailed, he confessed to making the online threats but told investigators that he did not mean them and that he was agitated with the Republican Party.

The 61-year-old is facing an indiction of making a false report regarding the use of a firearm in a brutal manner.

Police officials began probing into the situation after following tips that Szala was leaving harassing comments on YouTube videos. The IP address the 61-year-old used to make such statements led police to his Clearwater house.

According to Clearwater police officials, the Florida Fusion Center received information at 3:17 AM on Wednesday from the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center. The suspect left such comments on YouTube videos.

His Clearwater house is located at 337 Elizabeth Avenue, reported Bay News 9.

According to Clearwater Lt. Michael Walek, "We got a credible tip from an information intelligence gather source about him posting threatening comments on YouTube. His comments were directed to the Republican party, specific people in the Republican party... He was threatening to shoot them," reported Newsweek.

Walek added, "He admitted to making the statements out of anger and just shouldn't have said it, didn't mean it, but he still said it," added Walek. "If you make a threat and were able to establish probable cause, you're going to go to jail."

The suspect told detectives that he understands that his action was unfavorable, adding that he was "cooperative."

According to Clearwater city spokesperson Joelle Castelli, "People are emotional right now. I think the message here is that, if you are making threats, they are going to be taken seriously," reported Daily News.

The Clearwater police take threats seriously, according to Walek, and found adequate cause to indict Szala.

Szala was then released on Wednesday on a $10,000 bond.

Court records indicated that the suspect has no attorney.

Police officials seized his computer, gun, and phone. Szala complied with giving them up.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Secret Service, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement helped Clearwater police officials detain Szala.

Szala also reportedly threatened to murder his pro-Trump neighbors and other unidentified supporters of President Donald Trump.

According to John Clayton, a Trump supporter, "We were going to plant signs and what have you, but I thought, you know what, in this environment, maybe not a good idea...and now, oh my God. No clue."

