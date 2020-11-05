North Korea has announced that smoking is now prohibited in public spaces inside the Hermit Kingdom unless you are the country's Supreme Leader, Kim Jong Un.

On Wednesday, a smoking ban was imposed by the North's Supreme People's Assembly in several public spaces, including but not limited to, schools, theaters, and medical facilities.

The New York Post reported that the ban was introduced as a way to provide the North with "hygienic living environments." The law, which was dubbed as the "tobacco-prohibition law" was made to further tighten the social and legal controls over the manufacturing and selling of cigarettes in the country.

Back in 2017, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that more than 46% of men in the rogue nation smoked. Now, lighting a cigarette is strictly prohibited in public spaces in the country. WHO also reported that zero women smoked in the country.

Ban on tobacco and cigarettes comes despite the fact that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is regularly seen holding if not puffing a cigarette. Reports claim that the dictator can consume up to 4 packs of cigarettes in a day.

In a report by The New York Times, it was stated that the newly imposed law was adopted by the Supreme People's Assembly unanimously. The law states that citizens and organizations must comply with the rules to protect the health of the people and provide hygienic and more cultured living environments.

Based on local media information, it was emphasized that anyone who will violate the law would be penalized. At the moment, the nature of the penalties is still unclear. It was also noted that smoking would also be not allowed on public transportation.

However, as of the moment, many speculate that Kim Jong Un may be exempted from the law. It is yet to be seen if the dictator would set an example for his constituents and quit smoking in Public.

Kim's family has a history of smoking, in fact, his father, Kim Jong Il was also a smoker and had diabetes. Kim's father and predecessor died at the age of 70 from a heart attack.

The North Korean dictator started to smoke when he was still a teenager, according to interviews and memoirs of a Japanese sushi chef who previously served the Kim family in Pyongyang, Reuters reported.

Moreover, it was also noted that Kim Jong Il was the first one to introduce a campaign against smoking in the hermit kingdom. It was pointed out that the current dictator's father used to say that smokers are one of the three greatest fools of the 21st century alongside people who can't use computers and those who cannot sing.

News about the smoking ban comes after a suspected defector was seen crossing the Korean border earlier this week and was captured by South Korean authorities. Pyongyang is yet to give any comments about the alleged defector.

The border unrest happened as the world continues to have their eyes glued to the US elections.

