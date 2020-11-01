After recently showing up at the side of the North Korean leader, the presence of the former pop star and glamorous lover of Kim Jong Un sparked speculations that she has usurped his sister while his wife keeps a low profile, based on a report.

According to Fox News, the 43-year-old frontwoman of the Moranbong Band, a group that is tagged as the Spice Girls of the Hermit Kindom, Hyon Song Wol, has apparently assumed some of the duties that were performed by the powerful younger sister of the Hermit state leader, Kim Yo Jong, according to a report.

The 32-year-old sister of Kim rose to prominence earlier this year after reports spread that Kim was sick or even dead as she was considered by some as the next in line in leading and succeeding the rouge regime.

While her spotlight has dimmed of late, Ri Sol Ju, the 31-year-old wife of Kim, who is a cheerleader and a singer also, has not been seen in public for a very long time.

Wang Son-taek, who is a journalist, even mentioned in his article on a news website that the positive theory is that Kim had grown up and is now becoming a leader who is more independent than he was before.

He also added that this would mean that the leader's sister, Kim Yo Jong, is now on the right track towards her own leadership-building path, and she is strongly supported by his brother Kim, The Standard reported.

The journalist also shared that a more negative theory is that the leader is disappointed in his sister, whom he has relied on a lot emotionally.

This possibility also would spell psychological trouble in the Kim Family.

During the massive military parade done in the Hermit Kingdom on October 10, as they marked the 75th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea, the 43-year-old Hyon was seen guiding dignitaries to their seats and even grabbed flowers and handed it to Kim.

She also stood behind the leader, as Kim addressed the masses.

These kinds of duties were previously performed by the sister of Kim, who at that time sat several feet away from him in the lesser VIPs during the grandiose event in the Hermit Kingdom.

Even the state TV cameras captured her face only once during the whole three-hour broadcast of the parade, The New York Post reported.

Hyon was a key member of the team that successfully negotiated the last-minute participation of the Hermit Kingdom in the 2018 Winter Olympics held in South Korea.

Together with her band, Hyon performed in low-cut outfits and quasi-military uniforms during the event.

Kim Yo Jong appeared closer to the supreme leader on numerous occasions earlier this year.

She was also the one who sent a warning regarding a possible military action and breaking relations in the middle of Seoul and Pyongyang amid a period of tension in June.

According to some reports, aside from her appearance in the October 10 event, the sister of the Supreme Leader, Kim Yo Jong, has not been seen on numerous occasions since July.

