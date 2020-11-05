The Harris-Biden (gaffe) is no joke because many Americans believe that Kamala Harris is the real 'Trojan Horse of the Left.' Joe Biden is just a puppet and will stand-in for Kamala to take power for the Democrats.

A politician from Nevada, Lucy Flores, said that Biden did some impropriety that was not politically correct during a campaign in 2014.

When words got out, Kamala, one of the top Democratic nominees' supported Flores. The Nevada politician has alleged, and the VP-nominee made it clear that she backed them up. The California senator was the direct opposite of her GOP counterparts. She supports tendencies in the area of leftist politics, reported Daily Mail.

She has a reputation for being a persistent opponent and has used that to rise as Bidens' running mate. They both had some rough spots, but political expediency has made them work together. Many know it is to get the Democrats in. Like Biden said that Kamala could step in if he cannot continue, all she has to do is push him off the roof.

In a TV debate, Harris stayed on point and was close to calling her opponent Biden a racist. She cited that he was not particular for efforts to solve the 1970's black segregation. The ex-VP said she was mischaracterizing his position then.

In November 2020, the Harris-Biden may get to the White house. The past 18-months have gone by, and all the troubles are forgotten. The California senator may have captured the VP position as a person of mixed race.

One concern is the ex-VP's age, who will be 78 soon, compared to the VP hope who can go the full 4-years if needed. Her effort in persevering has landed her a chance at taking over too.

About 59% are convinced if Biden were to run, short of the full term makes Kamala a shoo-in without working too hard to bag the commander in chief position.

Republicans are the complete opposite of what the liberal, 56-year old holds dear. Biden is in the center, but his VP does not represent the mainstream American thought. The opposite is the progressives who are willing to deal with abortion, gun-owning, and taxing big, which is not acceptable to most Americans.

On her list of what-to-do's so far is fewer taxes for the less moneyed, sex work will be legalized, marijuana will be legal. The BLM has been causing riots and looting while the police defunded. For Trump and the Republicans, Kamala is the perfect vehicle as a Trojan horse for the radical left's agenda.

A week ago, she was called 'Comrade Kamala' for her version of Communist propaganda in an animated video and consider everyone subject to equity. This means everyone is equal, no need to work hard, and a fair, equal share is definite.

In many of her interviews, the liberal side is her favored position, and did weed in college. She also emphasized her multi-cultural ethnicity from a Jamaican father, an Indian mother. Influences taken from Baptist and Hindi background; she was part of civil rights at an early age.

In 2020, Kamala Harris is rightly the Real Trojan Horse of the Left with a few steps supporting Joe Biden to the Oval Office.

