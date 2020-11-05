All four members of the "Squad" of Democratic congresswomen, all women of color, have won reelection. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan get to keep their seats in the U.S. Congress.

The "Squad" in the Senate

The four progressive women who fought for climate action, healthcare for all Americans, and other causes under the progressive agenda had endured frequent racism and derision from the Republican party. Now that they have been reelected, they will no longer be considered as newcomers to Capitol Hill.

Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted that tier sisterhood is resilient. Meanwhile, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said that serving New York and fighting for working-class families in Congress has been her greatest honor, privilege, and responsibility. She thanked the Bronx and Queens for reelecting her to the House and for trusting her once more.

Ocasio-Cortez had been expected to win the election easily, but like other Democrats in Congress, she was watching hopes that the party would expand their majority win, according to The New York Times.

Republicans flipped two House seats in Miami-Dade County; she lamented that Democrats and Joe Biden had not done more to reach out to Latino voters.

Miami-Dade is a county where the majority of the voters are Latino. She wrote on Twitter that the results are evolving and ongoing and that they have sounded the alarm about Democratic vulnerabilities with Latinos for a long time. The strategy and the path are there, but the effort is not.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley said in her message to supports that they have fought for shared humanity and that they have organized, mobilized, and have legislated their values. She added that she is proud to be the congresswoman of Massachusetts.

Rep. Tlaib, one of the first two Muslim women to be elected to Congress two years ago, congratulated Pressley for her win, according to NBC News.

Trump vs. the Squad

President Trump has vilified all four congresswomen for the past two years, and the months before the election had lobbed xenophobic attacks at Rep. Omar, accusing her of "telling us how to run our country."

Rep. Omar is an American citizen; she came to the country at the age of 12 after fleeing war in Somalia. Rep. Omar was elected in 2018, making her the first woman of color to represent Minnesota in Congress, according to CNN.

President Trump has also often attacked Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and called her a radical socialist in the Democratic party. Although her seat in Queens and Bronx was never competitive, she raised more than $17 million for her reelection campaign. Republican John Cummings, her opponent, raised about $9.5 million.

A group of people against Rep. Ocasio-Cortez called their club "Stop AOC Pac" and have spent more than $500,000 on ads to oppose the congresswoman.

The other progressive representatives who have won reelection include Mark Pocan of Wisconsin and Pramila Jayapal of Washington. Progressives Cori Bush of Missouri and Jamaal Bowman of New York are Congress newcomers after winning their respective elections.

