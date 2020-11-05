Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won over the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday. He managed to recoup a key part of the "blue wall" that slipped away from Democrats four years ago.

On Brink of Victory

Neither candidate had cleared the 270 Electoral College votes required to clinch the presidency a full day after Election Day.

Biden is one state away from winning over the White House, positioning him six electoral votes away from 270 votes. On November 3, President Donald Trump won the battleground states of Ohio, Florida, and Texas.

Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris are inching closer to the magic figure despite Republican Trump moving ahead with his plan to initiate a massive legal battle. According to the projections of various media outlets, Biden is falling short of six to 17 Electoral College votes, reported CNBC TV18.

The six remaining states are still too close to call. The key battleground state of Pennsylvania announced they may not have their final tally today.

Pennsylvania, Alaska, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada are still uncalled.

The projection comes as the Trump campaign attempted to halt vote-counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania, sought a recount in Wisconsin, and challenged the overseeing of ballots in Georgia, reported The Washington Post.

Michigan and Wisconsin are typically blue states Trump flipped from the Democrats in 2016 when he triumphed over former Secretary of State and presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The two wins place Biden on the brink of sealing a victory, even without results from the swing state Pennsylvania.

Biden's triumph in the Great Lakes states garnered 264 votes. This means he is one battleground state away from reaching crossing the threshold and being elected as the US president.

Biden has garnered over 71 million votes which are considered the most votes in history. He was joined by his running mate Harris at an afternoon news conference and stated he now expected to fulfill his bid for the presidency but stopped short of prematurely declaring victory.

According to him, "I will govern as an American president. There will be no red states and blue states when we win. Just the United States of America," reported Associated Press.

Protests have been ignited in a number of locations across the United States. In New York Chicago, Democrat crowds marched in support of the counting of all votes. In Michigan, Trump's followers have protested for a counting center to halt.

Trump's total for the Electoral College votes was at 214. He declared triumph in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia on Wednesday.

Biden prompted patience as the votes are underway being counted.

Georgia, a large Democratic stronghold just outside Atlanta with 16 electoral votes at stake, finished counting its last absentee ballots after midnight on Thursday. The county's last tally stood at 83% for Biden and 16% for Trump.

