President Donald Trump won the state of Arkansas in his bid for reelection. Trump has received net positive approval ratings from the people of Arkansas since he entered office and he was widely expected to win in the state since the beginning of the 2020 presidential campaign.

The Arkansas Poll that was released a week before Election Day showed Trump would win over Democratic candidate Joe Biden by 33 points. Trump carried the state in 2012 with 60.57 % of the vote, beating former Secretary of State and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Trump wins Arkansas

Arkansas has voted for the winner of the Electoral College in 10 of the past 12 presidential elections. The state supported John McCain in 2008 and Mitt Romney in 2012, both of whom lost against former President Barack Obama.

The state of Arkansas has voted for a Republican every election since George W. Bush won in 2000. Democrat Bill Clinton, who is from Arkansas, won the state in 1996. He was the last Democratic presidential candidate to do so.

How Arkansas voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won 60% of the vote in Arkansas, according to NBC News, while Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton got 34%. In recent presidential elections, the state of Arkansas has backed the Republican party. The last two Democratic candidates to win the state were from the South, they were Jimmy Carter in 1976 and Bill Clinton in 1992 and in 1996.

The current coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the economy are the two major issues that have an impact on the national election. According to NBC News, the daily number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and in the U.S territory shows no signs of slowing down.

Another issue is the millions of unemployed Americans who lost their jobs when the pandemic struck the country. The Department of Labor has since been updating the number of people who filed for unemployment benefits. Whoever will win the presidential seat will have to deal with the aftermath of the pandemic for the next four years.

Tom Cotton wins reelection

President Trump is not the only Republican who won the state, Republican Tom Cotton has been reelected to the U.S Senate, according to The New York Times.

Cotton was up against 35-year- old Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., a former prison chaplain who does not have an experience in public office. Democrat Josh Mahony, the only Democrat to challenge Cotton, withdrew from the race just hours after the filing deadline.

According to The Associated Press, Cotton was the clear winner less than 10 minutes after the polls closed in the state. On November 4, the results showed that Cotton got 66.57% of the votes.

The 43-year-old Republican was first elected to the U.S Senate in 2014. Last month, a poll from A Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College found that he was favored to win reelection. Of 647 voters, 62.5% said that they would vote for Cotton and 27.5% said they would vote for Harrington.

Cotton was a member of the U.S House of Representatives for three years, from 2013 to 2015. Cotton grew up in Yell County and he graduated from Dardanelle High School. He then went to Harvard and Harvard Law School.

