The Type 075 amphibious assault ship of the Chinese Navy was seen close to the South China Sea in sea trials. Proximity to Taiwan Island reported being close while other Chinese vessels have been operating in the said location before, said Taiwanese media.

Trials were conducted to test the ship in more diverse waters to examine its seaworthiness. Social media has images of the helicopter deck docked close to the base of the Chinese Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in Sanya, in south China's Hainan Province, close to the South China Sea. One report said it was too close to Taiwan, reported Global Times.

Type 075 was first seen in Sanya by the locals in Shanghai. The helicopter carrier was built there when completed; it left the dock in late October for trials.

Before the ship gets a full commissioned status, it needs to pass tests and get certified. It means more trials in different oceanic conditions to see how seaworthy it is to locations like the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea, or the South China Sea, where it will be sent for operations. Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert, said this is vital for the ship's operability.

One of the first Amphibious Assault Ships launched on September 19 and passed its first sea trial in August this year.

For the next test, it will be in the South China Sea for the next seaworthiness trials. A prerequisite needed to go over how well the ship handles the high seas, added Song.

The Chinese Navy is adopting light carriers similar to the US Navy for Marine Operations. One difference is that the US has jump jets like the F-35B; some carriers have full wings of the F-35 too.

Also read: Shandong Going to South China Sea to Face the US Armada, or is China Getting Desperate?

Another ship added to the Chinese fleet is the Shandong, its second aircraft carrier after the Liaoning. It went under sea trial is the SCS, before it went to service on the PLA Navy in December 2019. Inclusion of the Type O75 is a light carrier that will be part of the Chinese Navy.

China's second aircraft carrier 'Shandong' also underwent testing and training in the South China Sea in November 2019, before being commissioned into the PLA Navy in December 2019.

When completed, sources indicate the Shandong left the docks in Dalian Shipyard in Northeast China's Liaoning Province. Soon after the sea trials were done in the SCS, Sanya's base for an official ceremony inaugurated the vessel into active service. A voyage to the Taiwan Straits is part of the ceremony.

Ships passing the Taiwan Straits is the fastest way from the northern to the southern regions of China. Military experts say this is the best route to take for naval vessels.

Passing through the Strait applies to the light carrier. Officials of the PLA Navy explains that there is no middle line for Taiwan or China, said analysts.

Chinese authorities criticized the passage of amphibious assault ship as normal when it passed the Taiwan Strait. The reaction of Taipei is overboard and overreacting to it. The new ship will play a significant role in any operation against the island nation.

Another Type 075 was launched in April by the Chinese Navy; these ships bring a new dimension to maritime operations.

Related article: Chinese Navy Practices Carrier Fighter Jet Training Despite the Epidemic for Future Conflicts

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.