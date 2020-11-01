The Chinese carrier Shandong is finally ready to go to the South China Sea after sea trials. The timing of the first voyage from the Bohai is right after the People's Liberation Army Navy needs more active aircraft carriers to support it.

In a video about the second Chinese aircraft carrier, the first Chinese made aircraft carrier demonstrates that it has passed the basic tests for seaworthiness. The next plan is to move out into the SCS and learn more operational capacity while on mission, which the Global Times reported. Chinese military experts are sure that it can match even the US Naval carriers.

The Type 002 hull has check listed all the relevant tests and missions for training in conditions for actual combat. In the last 10 months, it has been commissioned, said an outlet.

Only the second aircraft carrier in the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) was officially part of the Chinese Navy. The ship was commissioned on December 17, 2019, in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.

In a new video, the type 002 hull has footage of the take-off and landing of the J-15 carrier aircraft, including live firing by the aircraft carrier. The ship equipped with Z-9S helicopter, used for search and rescue exercises for damage control.

Li Jie, a military expert in Beijing, claims the Shandong carrier is already graded for combat in a year after it was commissioned in Sanya in 2019 by the PLAN. It is ready to go to the South China Sea.

It is yet to be seen, if the Liaoning and Type 002 can deliver quality dual carrier strike group operations modeled after the US Navy. There is still a gulf of difference compared to the Nimitz class supercarriers that are nuclear powered and more capable. No Chinese aircraft carrier has steam catapult equip or a with shadow of it.

An average of 24 months is needed to get a ship up to spec for fighting capacity. The Type 002 hull made it in only less than 12 months, despite having only the Liaoning before it and compared to a battle-ready US Navy carrier strike group. Claiming the quality of Chinese training is as rigorous as the US Naval arm.

The J-15 is the equivalent of a Super Hornet that is its offensive firepower. Part of the carrier strike groups is the support ships for anti-sub warfare, surface to air, and ship to ship systems. PLAN is yet to win in actual combat, unlike other experience navies.

An airwing of J-15s are the most capable in the battle group, other ship brings specialties into the overall strength of the supports. Type 002 added to the Liaoning doubles China's presence. When faced with a three-carrier strike group and a more advanced US navy, numbers are not enough.

Li said the Type 002 hull is ready to be part of a blue water navy. One other Asian nation that has two carriers in India, with INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya that has been operating longer.

The Shandong will be sent to the South China sea by the PLAN to face the Quad that includes the US, Australia, Japan, and India. The US can operate unhindered by the Chinese.

