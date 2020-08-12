The People's Liberation Army Navy held exercises on the specific skills of carrier fighter jet training, as a prerequisite for aviators operating on maritime platforms like flat tops.

Chinese military specifically the PLA Navy conducted training that involves carrier-based fighter jets, with helicopters located in the Bohai Bay. According to sources, the training is needed to improve the skill of marine pilots who need the skills to operate in a maritime theatre. Using the full might of aircraft carriers needs flawless synergy of all units assigned to it. The Shandong, number two carrier after Liaoning has to pass the trials to become a fully-fledged operating unit, reported China Mil.

Somehow, the PLA dodged getting bogged down by the coronavirus and other naval forces like the US Navy and some cases in Taiwan. To a certain degree, the virus has set back planned US deployment in the Indo-Pacific. Unlike them, the PLA is continually training on their needs to improve as fighting a force.

One of the highlights of the training exercises is the buddy refueling system. Done by two J-15 carrier-based planes over Bohai bay, it was featured on CCTV last Sunday.

China has a limited capacity for aerial refueling, with few aerial tankers, ski amps burn more fuel unlike steam catapult equipped carriers of the Americans, which can launch a variety of aircraft off its deck. The PLAN developed the buddy refueling system that has one J-15 with a refueling to feed other J-15s. Despite the extra fuel from a pod, most Chinese J-15s are still short-range and carries a deficient weapon on their hardpoints. Most foreign navies do not use this method because they have aerial refueling.

Also read: Chinese Air Support Weakened by Only Three Aerial Tankers Compared to US in Taiwan Invasion

When the topping up of fuel tanks is finished, the J-15s will be two teams and practice mock dogfights, aerial interdictions, attacking sea targets, and last will be practice night sorties.

Major navies in the world have their carrier air wings as the main armament of offensive power, and the sole reason for the existence of aircraft carriers. Other weapons are available in the strike group, but carrying more planes makes a difference like American carriers versus Chinese. With that in mind, the PLAN needs fighters as its long or short distance hammer, mentioned Beijing-based naval expert Li Jie to Global Times.

In December 2019, the Shandong entered service with the PLAN as the second Chinese carrier. But more J-15s and pilots are needed to fill out its decks to fully utilize the combat flat top.

The predecessor of Shandong is called Liaoning as the first aircraft carrier in service with the PLAN. Last April 10, the ship held exercises in the South China Sea when it transited the Miyako Strait. Liaoning has another operation in progress, so the maritime jet training at Bohai is for the Shandong Group.

There are several other units like the PLA Eastern Theater Command that had live-fire practice located in the East China Sea. Included in these military exercises were several landing ships mention a state from the PLA last Sunday, cited Navy Recogntion.

Under the cover of COVID-19, Taiwan media charged that Beijing might invade Taiwan by force.

Despite claims that the PLAN is merely conducting carrier fighter jet training, Taiwanese have the Chinese threat foisted over their heads.

Related article: PLA Conducts Practice Assault Drills, Preparing for Possible Taiwan Invasion?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.